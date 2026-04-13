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Abu Dhabi Judiciary records 8,886 civil marriage and will transactions in Q1

Increase in marriages reflects preference of foreigners to complete procedures in UAE

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Abu Dhabi Judiciary records 8,886 civil marriage and will transactions in Q1
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Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has announced that it completed 8,886 civil marriage and will transactions during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting strong demand for its services.

The figures, recorded between early January and March 25, were processed through the Civil Family Court and highlight Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a destination for civil legal services.

Rising demand for services

According to the Department, the total includes 4,320 civil marriage contracts for non-Muslims and 4,566 civil wills issued during the same period.

Officials said the growth reflects the impact of Abu Dhabi’s civil marriage law, which provides a clear legal framework for family matters and asset protection.

The number of transactions also shows increasing interest from residents and visitors of different nationalities seeking simple and efficient procedures.

Strong performance in March

The court recorded a high level of activity between February 28 and March 25, completing 2,614 transactions in less than one month.

This included 934 civil marriage contracts and 1,680 civil wills.

Officials said the figures highlight the efficiency of digital systems and court processes in handling higher demand while maintaining accuracy and speed.

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Modern legal framework

The department said the increase in civil marriages reflects the preference of many foreigners to complete their procedures in Abu Dhabi, supported by streamlined services and a modern legal system.

At the same time, the rise in civil wills shows growing awareness among residents and investors about the importance of managing and protecting their assets.

Officials added that the system allows individuals to plan the transfer of their assets in a clear and organised way.

Supporting families and investors

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said these services are part of its efforts to provide a flexible legal environment that supports families and investors.

By offering clear procedures and faster processing, the Department aims to meet the needs of the community while ensuring legal protection.

Officials noted that the continued growth in transactions reflects confidence in Abu Dhabi’s legal system and its ability to deliver reliable and efficient services.

Ali Al HammadiReporter

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