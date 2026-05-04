Abu Dhabi records 10,000 English notary transactions in 15 months

Rising demand highlights push to support international investors and businesses
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has completed nearly 10,000 English notary transactions over the past 15 months, reflecting growing demand for services tailored to international users and investors.
The milestone was achieved through the department’s English Notary Services Bureau, which provides legal services in English for individuals and businesses both within and outside the UAE.
Officials said the figures highlight Abu Dhabi’s continued efforts to improve access to legal services and support the business environment.
According to official data, the bureau handled 8,160 transactions in 2025, serving clients from 123 nationalities. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, it completed a further 1,757 transactions.
The steady increase points to rising demand for English-language legal services, especially among investors and companies dealing with international partners.
Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, said the progress reflects the leadership’s vision to develop a modern and efficient justice system.
He noted that the department continues to introduce services that are easier to access and aligned with global standards.
Al Abri said the expansion of English notary services supports the needs of the business sector by making legal processes clearer and more accessible.
He added that the department is working to provide smooth and accurate services that help build trust and support investment activity in Abu Dhabi.
The services include issuing powers of attorney, notarising company documents, declarations and board resolutions, among others.
The department also highlighted its focus on digital transformation, with many services now available remotely.
This allows users to complete transactions without visiting service centres, saving time and making the process more convenient, especially for international clients.
Officials said the move towards fully digital services aims to improve the overall experience while ensuring legal procedures remain secure and reliable.
The English Notary Services Bureau is considered one of the first of its kind in the region, offering a specialised model that combines legal services with digital access.
Authorities said such initiatives help strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global business hub by making legal services more accessible and efficient.
They added that the continued development of smart services will remain a priority, in line with efforts to support investors and improve the ease of doing business in the emirate.