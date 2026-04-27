Committee acts over non-compliance with professional rules and standards
Abu Dhabi: The Private Notary Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has imposed an administrative fine of Dh30,000 on a private notary for failing to comply with laws, decisions and regulations governing the profession.
The move is part of the department’s efforts to strengthen oversight and ensure high professional standards, while improving the quality of notary services in line with approved legal frameworks. It also aims to safeguard the accuracy of transactions and protect the rights of all parties.
The decision was taken during a committee meeting chaired by Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, where supervisory reports and practitioners’ performance were reviewed.
The committee stressed the importance of full compliance with regulations to maintain the strong standing of the notary sector in Abu Dhabi.
It added that such measures fall within its mandate to monitor adherence to approved rules, noting that the private notary system in the emirate is built on reliability and accuracy, ensuring the integrity of transactions.
As part of efforts to expand services and strengthen ties with the legal sector, the committee also approved a request to license a new office and renew licences for several others.
It also endorsed applications to register and renew the registration of a number of notaries to work within licensed law firms authorised to provide private notary services.
This brings the total number of private notaries to 53, operating through 41 licensed law firms across the emirate, offering users more accessible and efficient services.