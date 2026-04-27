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Court and Crime

Abu Dhabi fines private notary Dh30,000

Committee acts over non-compliance with professional rules and standards

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Move reinforces oversight and service quality in sector.
Move reinforces oversight and service quality in sector.

Abu Dhabi: The Private Notary Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has imposed an administrative fine of Dh30,000 on a private notary for failing to comply with laws, decisions and regulations governing the profession.

The move is part of the department’s efforts to strengthen oversight and ensure high professional standards, while improving the quality of notary services in line with approved legal frameworks. It also aims to safeguard the accuracy of transactions and protect the rights of all parties.

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The decision was taken during a committee meeting chaired by Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, where supervisory reports and practitioners’ performance were reviewed.

The committee stressed the importance of full compliance with regulations to maintain the strong standing of the notary sector in Abu Dhabi.

It added that such measures fall within its mandate to monitor adherence to approved rules, noting that the private notary system in the emirate is built on reliability and accuracy, ensuring the integrity of transactions.

As part of efforts to expand services and strengthen ties with the legal sector, the committee also approved a request to license a new office and renew licences for several others.

It also endorsed applications to register and renew the registration of a number of notaries to work within licensed law firms authorised to provide private notary services.

This brings the total number of private notaries to 53, operating through 41 licensed law firms across the emirate, offering users more accessible and efficient services.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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