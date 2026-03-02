Move boosts digital services and speeds up document processing for government entities
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has authorised government notaries at the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation as part of efforts to make notary services more flexible and expand digital solutions across government entities.
The move follows a swearing-in ceremony before Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, marking the official start of duties for the newly approved national cadres. The authorised notaries will handle the notarisation of contracts and legal documents in line with established laws and procedures.
Al Abri said the step reflects the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, to strengthen smart government services and boost Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness.
He said empowering Emirati professionals within government entities to carry out notary functions will speed up document processing while maintaining legal accuracy and judicial oversight.
“This initiative allows notarisation procedures to be completed efficiently within the entity itself, reducing time and effort for customers while ensuring full compliance with regulations,” Al Abri said.
He added that advanced digital systems play a key role in improving service delivery and providing immediate legal coverage for transactions.
The Judicial Department confirmed that obtaining a Government Notary licence requires completing a comprehensive training and qualification programme. This includes both legal and technical training to ensure notaries are fully prepared to manage documentation and authentication processes in accordance with the law.
Officials said the authorisation of notaries at the Khalifa Foundation forms part of a broader strategy to integrate judicial services with key development sectors and strengthen cooperation with strategic partners.
The initiative also supports Abu Dhabi’s wider digital transformation goals, aimed at delivering seamless and efficient government services.
ADJD reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing training and supervision to ensure notarial services are delivered to the highest professional standards.