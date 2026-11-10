UAE reports 404% growth in Emirati workforce and 109% rise in women's participation

UAE labour market records 104 per cent growth in workers and 46% in companies
Abu Dhabi: The number of Emiratis in the UAE workforce has risen by 404 per cent since the launch of the Nafis employment programme in 2021, Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research said on Tuesday.
Dr Al Awar revealed the figures during a session on human capital and workforce readiness at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026.
He said women's participation in the labour market had increased by about 109 per cent over the same period, while the number of skilled workers grew by 50 per cent.
The total number of workers in the country rose by 104 per cent, while the number of companies increased by 46 per cent, according to the minister.
Al Awar attributed the growth to government policies and cooperation with private businesses, which he identified as central to creating jobs, attracting international talent and sustaining economic growth.
He stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships with the private sector to develop human capital and ensure that workers have the skills required by a changing economy.
The minister also outlined measures introduced to protect workers' rights, including wage protection, health insurance and unemployment insurance.
About Dh37 billion in salaries is transferred each month through the UAE's Wage Protection System, while workers' protection insurance covers 99 per cent of private-sector employees.
Unemployment insurance coverage has reached 93 per cent of private-sector workers, while health insurance extends to private-sector employees and domestic workers.
Al Awar also highlighted the contribution of the UAE labour market to household incomes and economic activity in countries receiving workers' remittances. He said the UAE ranked first among Gulf countries in the value of outward remittances.
Preparing for the jobs of 2031
Looking ahead, the minister presented a labour market simulation model extending to 2031, designed to help authorities anticipate changes in employment patterns and develop policies using data and artificial intelligence.
He outlined plans to improve workforce productivity, strengthen job security and attract highly skilled professionals, with a particular focus on industries expected to generate long-term employment opportunities.
"The future priorities of the UAE labour market focus on enhancing productivity, sustaining employment and attracting talent, with an emphasis on jobs and emerging sectors that generate high added value," Al Awar stated.
He added that the government would continue working to increase Emirati participation in the private sector, improve workforce skills and productivity, retain international talent and expand opportunities for women.
The next phase of employment and skills development policies will focus on sectors capable of creating sustainable jobs, including advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, technology, data, healthcare, life sciences, aviation, aerospace, advanced energy and sustainability.
Al Awar stressed that closer cooperation between government and the private sector would be essential to preparing the workforce for technological and economic change while maintaining the UAE's competitiveness as a destination for international talent.