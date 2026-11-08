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UAE report: Emirati women make up 71.6 per cent of skilled UAE nationals in private sector

The report showed that the UAE’s workforce grew by 12.4% in 2025 and by 2.3% in Q3 of 2026

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Statistics obtained by Gulf News showed that Emirati women account for 98.4 per cent of all skilled Emirati women employed in the private sector.
Statistics obtained by Gulf News showed that Emirati women account for 98.4 per cent of all skilled Emirati women employed in the private sector.

Emirati women account for 71.6 per cent of all skilled Emirati nationals employed in the private sector, while they represent 57 per cent of Emiratis working in information technology (IT) occupations, highlighting the growing presence of Emirati women in specialised and professional roles and their expanding participation in sectors linked to the digital economy.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed these figures in its Labour Market Observatory Report, which also showed that the UAE’s workforce grew by 12.4 per cent in 2025 and by 2.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2026. The number of establishments increased by 7.8 per cent last year, compared with a decline of 0.9 per cent in the third quarter of this year. 

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Young people accounted for 54 per cent of the country’s total workforce by the end of the same period.

98.4% of Emirati women in the private sector are skilled workers.

Statistics obtained by Gulf News showed that Emirati women account for 98.4 per cent of all skilled Emirati women employed in the private sector, while women aged 35 and below represent 69.8 per cent of young Emirati women working in the sector.

They also account for 54.7 per cent of Emiratis holding leadership positions and 71.7 per cent of Emirati nationals employed in technical and specialised occupations.

Regarding women’s participation across key sectors, women account for 74.5 per cent of employees in education-related occupations, 66.9 per cent in healthcare professions and 38.1 per cent of the total workforce in IT occupations.

Skilled women account for 45.7 per cent of the total female workforce, while women hold 18.4 per cent of leadership positions. Meanwhile, 36.4 per cent of establishments have contributed to employing women.

In the private education and healthcare sectors, the data revealed that Emirati women account for 94.1 per cent of all Emirati nationals working in education-related professions and 91.6 per cent of Emiratis employed in healthcare occupations, reflecting their strong representation in both sectors.

MoHRE: Employers’ Authorities in the Private Sector 

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has stressed that employers’ authority in the private sector is governed by legal safeguards, emphasising that any disciplinary measure or penalty imposed on an employee must be proportionate to the violation and follow an investigation in which the employee is given an opportunity to be heard, ensuring fairness and workplace discipline.

Aisha Ahmed Al Hammadi, Acting Head of the Litigation and Grievances Section at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, highlighted the importance of distinguishing between establishing that an employee has committed a violation and determining whether imposing a disciplinary penalty is legally justified.

She noted that UAE lawmakers have recognised the importance of maintaining this balance, ensuring that employers are not granted unrestricted authority to impose disciplinary measures, while also preserving the tools they need to safeguard workplace discipline and the proper conduct of business operations.

In an article entitled “Not All Violations Are the Same”, published in the latest edition of Labour Market, the magazine issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Al Hammadi wrote:

“In the workplace, deciding to impose a disciplinary penalty on an employee may appear straightforward. However, ensuring that such a decision is fair requires more than simply establishing that a violation has occurred. It is not enough to ask: Has the employee made a mistake? We must also ask: What was the nature of the mistake? What impact did it have on the workflow? And does it warrant the penalty being considered?”

She added that an employee might be late for work for the first time, while another repeatedly arrives late despite having received warnings. Similarly, one employee might commit a mistake with limited consequences, while another, through negligence, places colleagues’ safety or the establishment’s interests at risk.

“Although a violation may be established in both cases, differences in circumstances and consequences mean that imposing the same penalty in each instance would be closer to overlooking justice than achieving it,” she explained.

Al Hammadi continued: “This is where the importance of distinguishing between establishing a violation and the legality of the resulting penalty becomes clear. The former concerns the incident itself and the evidence supporting it, while the latter relates to the validity of the procedures followed and whether the penalty is proportionate to the seriousness of the misconduct.”

Balancing proof of misconduct with the legitimacy of disciplinary action

She stressed that UAE lawmakers have recognised the importance of striking this balance. Accordingly, employers have not been given unrestricted authority to impose disciplinary measures, nor have they been deprived of the means necessary to maintain workplace order.

Article 39 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations, as amended, specifies the disciplinary penalties that may be imposed on employees, ranging from written notices and written warnings to dismissal from service, while preserving the employee’s entitlement to end-of-service gratuity in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

She added: “These safeguards are not merely formal procedures that precede the issuance of a decision. Rather, they reflect an important legal principle: an employer’s authority to organise and regulate work is not absolute; it must be exercised within the limits established by law.

“Giving an employee the opportunity to be heard does not mean showing leniency towards a violation, just as examining the circumstances surrounding it does not undermine the employer’s authority.

“An investigation may uncover facts that were not apparent when the incident was initially examined. Alternatively, it may establish that the misconduct was more serious than it first appeared. In either case, a decision based on a proper investigation is more likely to achieve its intended purpose.”

Clear workplace conduct rules are essential

Al Hammadi further noted that maintaining discipline within an establishment begins with clear workplace instructions, ensuring employees understand their obligations and establishing well-defined rules governing professional conduct.

“The clearer and more comprehensible these rules are, the lower the likelihood of violations, and the fairer and more objective the accountability process becomes when breaches occur,” she said.

From a practical perspective, she explained, an establishment’s efficiency should not be measured by the number of disciplinary penalties it imposes on employees, but rather by its ability to maintain discipline and reduce the recurrence of violations.

She pointed out that a stable working environment is not built on the absence of accountability, nor is it achieved through an excessive number of penalties. Instead, it develops when all parties clearly understand their respective rights and obligations. 

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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