UAE report: Emirati women make up 71.6 per cent of skilled UAE nationals in private sector

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed these figures in its Labour Market Observatory Report, which also showed that the UAE’s workforce grew by 12.4 per cent in 2025 and by 2.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2026. The number of establishments increased by 7.8 per cent last year, compared with a decline of 0.9 per cent in the third quarter of this year.

Al Hammadi continued: “This is where the importance of distinguishing between establishing a violation and the legality of the resulting penalty becomes clear. The former concerns the incident itself and the evidence supporting it, while the latter relates to the validity of the procedures followed and whether the penalty is proportionate to the seriousness of the misconduct.”

“In the workplace, deciding to impose a disciplinary penalty on an employee may appear straightforward. However, ensuring that such a decision is fair requires more than simply establishing that a violation has occurred. It is not enough to ask: Has the employee made a mistake? We must also ask: What was the nature of the mistake? What impact did it have on the workflow? And does it warrant the penalty being considered?”

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.