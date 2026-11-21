Her nomination, like any other for such a high-level position, has sparked criticism - including a recent opinion article in The Guardian about the UAE’s involvement in Sudan. The UAE has firmly rejected these allegations, and in May 2025, the International Court of Justice dismissed the case Sudan had brought against it. The UAE took part in the court’s hearings in April 2025 and welcomed the ruling as a rejection of claims it described as “baseless.” The UAE has continuously urged for an immediate cease-fire and worked in collaboration with the US, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt through the Quad to bring the conflict to a conclusion. The UAE remains one of Sudan’s largest humanitarian donors. Lana Nusseibeh has taken leave from her official position and promised to act completely independently, as required by the UN Charter. She has vowed “no exemptions for friends and no grudges against critics,” which highlights the role’s requirement for impartiality.