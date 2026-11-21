Her bid to lead the UN reflects the UAE’s progress and a historic opportunity for women
Women’s participation in politics has grown steadily over the past decades, and there is still room to grow. According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union and UN Women, as of January 2026, 28 countries were led by women, and women held 27.4 percent of parliamentary seats worldwide. Yet each step forward brings a wider range of experience into decisions relating to health, education, human rights, peace, and security.
Many women have helped this growing progress of participation in the world of politics, and Lana Nusseibeh is a noteworthy example. In 2013, she became the first woman to serve as the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN. In 2017, she was the president of the UN Women executive board and a vice-president of the General Assembly. In 2022, during the UAE’s term on the security council, she helped advance a 2023 resolution that established a humanitarian aid mechanism for Gaza.
On October 21, the UAE formally nominated Lana Nusseibeh to succeed Antonio Guterres as UN Secretary-General. All six of the GCC countries have backed her nomination. She would be the first woman to lead the UN if selected.
Moreover, her journey shows a broader national path. The UAE has always been supportive of women’s political participation and leadership. Today, Emirati women lead ministries in areas such as education, youth, climate change, and international affairs. They bring their knowledge, commitment, and understanding of society into policies that shape daily life.
This presence matters well beyond numbers. Emirati women in senior positions serve as inspirations and role models for the younger generation. And in diplomacy, Emirati women have become trusted voices for the UAE abroad, building partnerships and representing the country’s values of tolerance, cooperation, and dialogue. Lana Nusseibeh’s candidacy is a natural extension of this journey, carrying the values of the UAE internationally.
The selection of a new Secretary-General is a chance to renew the UN’s purpose and strengthen its role in a changing world. Nusseibeh offers a fresh perspective for the UN with years of experience within the organization and a clear vision for its future.
Prevention is central to her strategy, and she has emphasised the need for “quiet diplomacy” in easing tensions early on and reaching tangible solutions that alleviate human suffering. She has also stated her intentions to engage early, before disputes escalate into wider conflicts. She has also advocated for a UN that focuses on areas where it could offer the most value. According to her, development support works best when it is tailored to each country’s particular needs and priorities.
Her vision also looks to the next generation, where she has placed jobs at the centre of development. More than a billion young people enter the workforce in developing countries over the next 15 years. Additionally, she has also highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence and the importance of making sure its benefits are shared widely.
Her nomination, like any other for such a high-level position, has sparked criticism - including a recent opinion article in The Guardian about the UAE’s involvement in Sudan. The UAE has firmly rejected these allegations, and in May 2025, the International Court of Justice dismissed the case Sudan had brought against it. The UAE took part in the court’s hearings in April 2025 and welcomed the ruling as a rejection of claims it described as “baseless.” The UAE has continuously urged for an immediate cease-fire and worked in collaboration with the US, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt through the Quad to bring the conflict to a conclusion. The UAE remains one of Sudan’s largest humanitarian donors. Lana Nusseibeh has taken leave from her official position and promised to act completely independently, as required by the UN Charter. She has vowed “no exemptions for friends and no grudges against critics,” which highlights the role’s requirement for impartiality.
Since its founding 80 years ago, the UN has been led by nine Secretaries-General, all of whom were men. This year offers a historic opportunity to welcome the first woman to the post. Such a milestone would show that the organisation’s highest office reflects the diversity and talent of the world it serves. Five of the eight candidates in the current race are women, reflecting growing support among member states and civil society for greater gender balance in global leadership. Lana Nusseibeh’s candidacy adds an Arab and Gulf voice to this moment. It shows that women from the region are ready to contribute at the highest level of global diplomacy, and it is an inspiring example for young women in the UAE and beyond. Whatever the final outcome, the strong presence of women in this race is already a sign of how far international politics has come.