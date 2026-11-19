Among Nusseibeh’s principal rivals is Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan, who has led most of the informal Security Council ballots since July, according to The Wall Street Journal. Grynspan, 70, who heads UN Trade and Development, has advocated reforming the organisation from within and restoring its role in resolving conflicts. However, her candidacy has faced opposition from permanent Security Council members, believed to include the United States. Another contender, Argentina’s Rafael Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency, has ranked second in the voting but is believed to face opposition from Russia and Britain. With no candidate securing the necessary consensus, the contest remains open ahead of Guterres’ departure on December 31.