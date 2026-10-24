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GCC unanimously backs UAE's Lana Nusseibeh for UN secretary-general

Lana Nusseibeh served as UAE envoy to the UN from 2013 to 2024 chairing the council twice

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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All six GCC states endorse UAE Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh for UN secretary-general, citing her diplomatic experience and UN leadership record.
All six GCC states endorse UAE Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh for UN secretary-general, citing her diplomatic experience and UN leadership record.
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Dubai: The six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have unanimously endorsed the UAE's nomination of Lana Zaki Nusseibeh to become the next United Nations secretary-general, giving the Emirati diplomat regional backing in the race to lead the world body.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi announced the decision on Thursday, October 22, following the UAE's formal nomination of Nusseibeh, Minister of State, a day earlier.

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In a statement, Albudaiwi said the endorsement reflected the Gulf states' commitment to multilateral cooperation and their determination to strengthen the UN's role in maintaining international peace and security.

He praised Nusseibeh's diplomatic experience and her record of working with countries to bridge differences and build consensus on international issues.

Nusseibeh served as the UAE's permanent representative to the United Nations from 2013 to 2024, a period that included the country's two-year term on the UN Security Council in 2022 and 2023.

During that term, she presided over the council twice. She also served as vice-president of the UN General Assembly and president of the Executive Board of UN Women.

Albudaiwi expressed confidence that Nusseibeh's experience and qualifications would strengthen the UN's effectiveness and international standing, and wished her success in her candidacy.

Race to lead the United Nations

The GCC endorsement comes as the United Nations prepares to select a successor to Secretary-General António Guterres, whose second five-year term ends on December 31, 2026.

Nusseibeh's nomination was formally submitted by the UAE on October 21, according to UN records.

The secretary-general is appointed by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the 15-member Security Council, where each of the five permanent members, China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States, can block a candidate.

The endorsement of the GCC's six member states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, gives Nusseibeh a united regional expression of support, although the final decision rests with the UN's selection process.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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