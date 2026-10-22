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Gargash hails UAE talent as Lana Nusseibeh nominated for UN chief

UAE Presidential Adviser says nomination reflects nation's investment in human capital

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
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Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has hailed the nomination of Lana Nusseibeh for the post of UN Secretary-General as a reflection of the UAE's growing international presence and its longstanding investment in developing national talent.

In a post on his official social media account, Gargash said the nomination was a source of national pride and highlighted the achievements of Emiratis who have risen to prominent positions on the global stage.

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"With the UAE's nomination of Lana Nusseibeh for the position of United Nations Secretary-General, we have every reason to take pride in our national talent and its growing presence on the international stage," Gargash said.

He cited Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Shaikha Al Nowais and Ahmed Al Raisi among prominent Emiratis whose international achievements demonstrate the country's commitment to investing in its people.

"From Mohammed Ben Sulayem to Shaikha Al Nowais, Ahmed Al Raisi and others, we see the fruits of investing in people and recognise the depth and sustainability of what has been achieved throughout our nation's development journey," he said.

Gargash added that these achievements reflect the UAE's continued progress and its aspirations for the future. He said the country's development journey carried "ambitions for the future that are worthy of the UAE and its standing".

His remarks followed the UAE's formal nomination of Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Envoy to the United Nations and European Union, for the position of UN Secretary-General.

Nusseibeh announced her candidacy as the United Nations prepares to select a successor to António Guterres, whose second five-year term ends on December 31, 2026.

Her nomination comes amid the ongoing selection process, which includes consultations and straw polls within the UN Security Council.

The next Secretary-General will be appointed by the UN General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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