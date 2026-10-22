UAE Presidential Adviser says nomination reflects nation's investment in human capital
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has hailed the nomination of Lana Nusseibeh for the post of UN Secretary-General as a reflection of the UAE's growing international presence and its longstanding investment in developing national talent.
In a post on his official social media account, Gargash said the nomination was a source of national pride and highlighted the achievements of Emiratis who have risen to prominent positions on the global stage.
"With the UAE's nomination of Lana Nusseibeh for the position of United Nations Secretary-General, we have every reason to take pride in our national talent and its growing presence on the international stage," Gargash said.
He cited Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Shaikha Al Nowais and Ahmed Al Raisi among prominent Emiratis whose international achievements demonstrate the country's commitment to investing in its people.
"From Mohammed Ben Sulayem to Shaikha Al Nowais, Ahmed Al Raisi and others, we see the fruits of investing in people and recognise the depth and sustainability of what has been achieved throughout our nation's development journey," he said.
Gargash added that these achievements reflect the UAE's continued progress and its aspirations for the future. He said the country's development journey carried "ambitions for the future that are worthy of the UAE and its standing".
His remarks followed the UAE's formal nomination of Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Envoy to the United Nations and European Union, for the position of UN Secretary-General.
Nusseibeh announced her candidacy as the United Nations prepares to select a successor to António Guterres, whose second five-year term ends on December 31, 2026.
Her nomination comes amid the ongoing selection process, which includes consultations and straw polls within the UN Security Council.
The next Secretary-General will be appointed by the UN General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council.