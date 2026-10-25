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Anwar Gargash rejects Iranian parliament speaker's criticism of Lana Nusseibeh's UN nomination

Gargash says UN was established to promote dialogue, resolve disputes, not settle scores

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
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Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has criticised remarks by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf concerning the nomination of Lana Nusseibeh for the United Nations' top post, saying they lack objectivity and disregard the organisation's fundamental mission.

In a post on his X account, Gargash said objective debate about Nusseibeh's vision, competence and candidacy for the UN's highest position was legitimate and welcome.

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He said it was natural for the nomination of a professional figure known for bridging differences and prioritising diplomacy to draw objections from some hardline voices.

"However, the position expressed by Mr Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, lacks objectivity and overlooks the fact that the United Nations was established to promote dialogue and resolve disputes, not to perpetuate hostilities and settle scores," Gargash said.

He also expressed hope that the posts attributed to Ghalibaf reflected the personal views of the person managing his social media account rather than the Iranian parliament speaker's own position.

"I hope these posts are the work of Mr Ghalibaf's account manager, rather than an expression of his personal views," Gargash added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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