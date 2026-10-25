Gargash says UN was established to promote dialogue, resolve disputes, not settle scores
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has criticised remarks by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf concerning the nomination of Lana Nusseibeh for the United Nations' top post, saying they lack objectivity and disregard the organisation's fundamental mission.
In a post on his X account, Gargash said objective debate about Nusseibeh's vision, competence and candidacy for the UN's highest position was legitimate and welcome.
He said it was natural for the nomination of a professional figure known for bridging differences and prioritising diplomacy to draw objections from some hardline voices.
"However, the position expressed by Mr Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, lacks objectivity and overlooks the fact that the United Nations was established to promote dialogue and resolve disputes, not to perpetuate hostilities and settle scores," Gargash said.
He also expressed hope that the posts attributed to Ghalibaf reflected the personal views of the person managing his social media account rather than the Iranian parliament speaker's own position.
"I hope these posts are the work of Mr Ghalibaf's account manager, rather than an expression of his personal views," Gargash added.