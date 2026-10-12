Anwar Gargash calls for stronger Gulf security and defence cooperation

Gargash warns that attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten the UAE and wider Gulf security
Dubai: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has called for renewed Gulf cooperation on security and defence, warning that attacks on Saudi Arabia undermine the security of the UAE and every other Gulf state.
In a post on X, Gargash said the attacks on Gulf countries had exposed the shared nature of the threats facing the region, stressing that the security of its states could not be separated.
He said the attacks had stemmed from the aggressor's mistaken belief that Gulf countries were the weakest link in a war they had sought to avoid.
“Since the aggression against the Arab Gulf states began, it has become clear that we are all being targeted and that our security is indivisible,” Gargash wrote.
He warned that targeting Saudi Arabia directly threatened the security of the UAE and the wider Gulf region.
Gargash called for a revival of joint Gulf action, particularly in security and defence, and for stronger collective security arrangements.
He acknowledged serious shortcomings in Gulf defence cooperation, arguing that these failures had encouraged others to target the region.
“Gulf security is a shared responsibility that allows no room for complacency or delay,” he concluded.