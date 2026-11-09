UAE rejects Iranian control of Hormuz, demands respect for sovereignty and credible action
Dubai: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has said dialogue with Iran is a strategic necessity rather than a concession, warning that Tehran must rebuild shattered trust through concrete actions, respect for sovereignty and verifiable changes in its behaviour, while firmly rejecting any attempt to impose Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking at the opening of the 13th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, organised by the Emirates Policy Centre, Gargash said Iran would remain a neighbour of the Gulf states and that geography could not be changed, making diplomatic engagement essential despite the deep mistrust created by the conflict.
He stressed, however, that any post-war dialogue must be fundamentally different from past approaches, based on non-interference, respect for sovereignty and genuine recognition of neighbouring countries' legitimate security interests.
Gargash described Iran's decision to attack its GCC neighbours as a grave violation of sovereignty and a profound strategic miscalculation that had deepened mistrust and undermined prospects for stable regional relations.
He said the UAE had borne the brunt of Iranian military attacks following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, facing approximately 3,300 missiles and drones during the conflict.
Rather than strengthening Iran's regional position, he said, the attacks had severely damaged the foundations for more constructive relations with neighbouring countries.
Gargash warned that Iran was facing one of the gravest challenges in the Islamic Republic's history, with pressure on its leadership, economic constraints, international sanctions and unresolved disputes over its nuclear programme complicating prospects for a comprehensive political settlement.
He cautioned that the region must prepare for a prolonged period of uncertainty, combining patience, credible deterrence, diplomatic engagement and strategic realism to prevent the crisis from defining its future.
Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, Gargash firmly rejected any attempt by Iran to impose unilateral arrangements that would give Tehran control over international shipping through the strategic waterway.
He said the UAE remained committed to the established framework governing navigation through the strait and insisted that freedom of navigation must never become an instrument of political coercion.
The rights of passage through international straits must be respected, he said, adding that the security of commercial shipping could not depend on the political preferences of any single country.
The UAE would continue investing in alternative infrastructure and transport routes to reduce its vulnerability to external disruptions, while defending established principles of maritime navigation.
Gargash said the war and its continuing consequences represented the most consequential test the UAE had faced since its establishment in 1971, challenging not only its defence capabilities but also its economic model, institutions and national resilience.
He said President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has steered the country through an unprecedented crisis with wisdom, clarity and determination.
He said Sheikh Mohamed's leadership combined a realistic assessment of the threats facing the country with the confidence and decisiveness needed to safeguard its national interests.
Gargash said the President's leadership during the conflict and its aftermath had earned recognition at home and internationally, reinforcing the respect and confidence enjoyed by the UAE among its partners.
He also praised the UAE Armed Forces and air defence systems for demonstrating exceptional professionalism and effectiveness in protecting the country's territory and population.
The crisis, he said, reinforced a fundamental lesson: national security must ultimately rest on a country's ability to defend itself, supported by reliable international partnerships.
The UAE had demonstrated that it was not the weak link in the regional security equation, establishing that aggression against the country would carry a price, Gargash affirmed.
Gargash stressed that credible deterrence and diplomacy were not competing approaches but mutually reinforcing pillars of regional security.
Deterrence, he said, was necessary to prevent renewed aggression and create the conditions in which diplomacy could succeed.
He reiterated that the UAE had opposed the war from the outset and had worked tirelessly through diplomatic channels to prevent the region from sliding into conflict.
The country's priority remained the pursuit of political and diplomatic solutions capable of establishing a more sustainable regional balance.
Gargash also acknowledged shortcomings in collective Gulf cooperation during the crisis, saying solidarity and coordination among Gulf Cooperation Council countries could have been stronger and more effective.
He called for a realistic reassessment of the GCC's effectiveness, with greater emphasis on practical coordination, rebuilding mutual confidence and developing shared strategic objectives.
Looking ahead, Gargash identified three interconnected strategic priorities: strengthening the UAE's national development model, managing prolonged regional crises with patience and flexibility, and adapting to changes in the international order, global economy and technology.
He warned against allowing the war to divert the UAE from the development path that had underpinned its success.
The country would continue to strengthen its position as a regional centre for investment, trade, finance, innovation and international business, while accelerating efforts to diversify its economy and improve resilience.
He cited the Fujairah oil pipeline, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and Etihad Rail as examples of long-term strategic investments designed to reduce dependence on vulnerable infrastructure and supply routes.
Gargash said the UAE would accelerate this approach, ensuring its infrastructure could continue operating under pressure and its institutions could adapt rapidly to changing circumstances.
He also highlighted artificial intelligence as a defining force of the 21st century, stressing that the UAE intended to remain an active participant in developing, applying and governing emerging technologies.
Concluding his address, Gargash said the crisis had reaffirmed the UAE's determination to shape its own future rather than allow external events to dictate its course.
The country's confidence, he said, rested not on expectations of a less challenging world, but on its determination and ability to confront those challenges while defending its sovereignty, strengthening partnerships and pursuing peace and stability.