UAE hopes for US-Iran peace breakthrough but ‘braced for worst’: Gargash

What is it? An annual international security summit held in Bahrain, bringing together political leaders, foreign ministers, defence officials and security experts.

Who organises it? The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a London-based research organisation.

When did it begin? The forum was launched in 2004 and has become a major platform for discussions on Middle East security.

When is the 2026 summit? The 22nd edition runs from October 30 to November 1 at The Ritz-Carlton in Bahrain.

Who is attending? Delegations from more than 50 countries, with over 40 senior ministers and military chiefs expected.

What are the main issues? The US-Iran confrontation, regional defence, maritime security, freedom of navigation, economic recovery and international security cooperation.