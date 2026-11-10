Middle East War: 9 things UAE residents need to know tonight, November 10

ADNOC vessel damaged in UAE waters as GCC approves military HQ, Saudi intercepts missiles
Dubai: An ADNOC Logistics and Services vessel has sustained damage following an attack in UAE territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf, the company confirmed on Tuesday.
The incident comes as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries approve an advanced military command headquarters in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia reports intercepting two missiles and a drone.
US President Donald Trump has also reported progress in negotiations with Iran, although Tehran continues to demand concessions before fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, UAE airlines are adjusting selected flights amid continuing regional security concerns.
Here are nine developments UAE residents need to know on Tuesday evening, November 10.
ADNOC Logistics and Services confirms that one of its vessels sustained damage following an attack in the UAE’s territorial waters, in the Arabian Gulf, on the afternoon of 10th November.
Response efforts by the relevant teams are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.
The six GCC countries have approved the establishment of an advanced headquarters for their Unified Military Command in Kuwait, the bloc announced on Tuesday.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi said member states had also agreed to deploy appropriate forces to the headquarters.
The decision followed a meeting of GCC defence ministers in Bahrain, where they discussed regional security challenges and closer military cooperation.
The GCC comprises the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.
The bloc established its Unified Military Command in 2013 to coordinate joint military operations and strengthen collective defence.
Details of the new headquarters, including troop numbers and a deployment timetable, have not been announced.
Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a cruise missile launched towards Riyadh by Yemen’s Houthi movement, the Saudi-led coalition said on Tuesday.
The coalition also reported intercepting and destroying a drone in the kingdom’s Eastern Province.
The announcements confirmed no casualties or damage from the interceptions.
The incidents came as schools in Riyadh moved to online classes as a precaution.
A message to parents seen by AFP said remote learning would begin on Tuesday, although it did not specify how long the arrangement would remain in place.
Separately, a senior Saudi official inspected a Saudi Aramco administrative building in Riyadh that sustained minor damage in an earlier Houthi attack.
Trump said there was positive momentum towards ending the war with Iran following talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
Speaking after Monday’s meeting, Trump said further military action did not appear necessary at present, although US forces remained ready to respond.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that a settlement required diplomacy and respect for Tehran’s demands.
Iran has proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz within two days if Washington meets its conditions.
These include ending the conflict on all fronts, lifting oil sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.
No agreement has been announced, and shipping restrictions remain in place.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that two oil tankers were burning in the Strait of Hormuz after explosions.
The Guards claimed the vessels tried to use an unauthorised shipping route and were stopped after the blasts.
The IRGC did not identify the tankers or their countries of registration.
The incidents and the extent of the damage have not been independently verified.
Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said shipping through the strait remained about 65 per cent below pre-conflict levels.
Its latest weekly assessment recorded 170 outbound and 155 inbound transits, indicating that maritime traffic remains severely reduced but has not stopped.
Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani joined discussions with European and Saudi officials on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Paris on Tuesday.
The meeting followed his talks with Trump in Washington about efforts to end the conflict.
France’s Foreign Ministry said the discussions would focus on the Iran crisis and its security and economic consequences for the region and the wider international community.
Qatar has been a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran, alongside Pakistan.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also discussed Washington’s approach with G7 counterparts, with the United States continuing to favour economic pressure while diplomatic contacts proceed.
Despite renewed engagement, the two sides have yet to agree on the conditions for ending the war.
Houthi health authorities said the death toll from air strikes on homes near Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, had risen to 44.
The strikes hit the village of Al Shariya, east of Sanaa, on Saturday.
Anees Al Asbahi, spokesman for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, said 40 others were wounded.
According to the ministry, the dead included 21 children and 10 women.
The casualty figures and circumstances of the strikes have not been independently verified.
Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has introduced eight articles of impeachment against US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over the military campaign against Iran.
Massie accused Hegseth of conducting military operations without congressional authorisation and abusing his authority as Pentagon chief.
The move follows the Republicans’ defeat in the US midterm elections, which gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.
The impeachment initiative could lead to a vote in the House of Representatives.
Filing articles does not mean Hegseth has been impeached or removed from office.
UAE airlines continue adjusting schedules as regional security concerns affect selected routes.
Etihad has cancelled Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam through November 19, while selected Jeddah services are scheduled to operate.
flydubai’s Riyadh and Abha services remain suspended through November 16, with flights scheduled to resume from November 17. Dammam services are being restored, although individual cancellations remain.
Emirates and Air Arabia have also reported selected Saudi disruptions. Iranian-operated flights to the UAE remain suspended, while some Dubai-Tel Aviv services are affected.
Passengers should check their specific flight status directly with their airline before travelling.
For route-specific cancellations, delays and resumption dates, read the full UAE flight-status report for November 10.