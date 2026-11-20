UAE residents urged to prepare for disruptions amid Gulf conflict escalation
The US-Israel-Iran conflict continues to affect the Gulf, with risks to flights, shipping and energy supplies across the Gulf.
UAE residents should monitor official updates, stay informed, check travel plans, airline schedules and prepare for possible disruption.
Iran’s military said three oil tankers "struck naval mines" and caught fire east of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's mine-strike claim cannot be independently confirmed, while the Joint Maritime Information Center warned that further attacks on commercial vessels are “highly likely.”
Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia:
A Houthi attack on Riyadh damaged the PIF Tower, Saudi Arabia’s tallest building and the headquarters of its sovereign wealth fund.
Nearby buildings in the King Abdullah Financial District were also hit.
Saudi Civil Defence reported no injuries. Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted missiles launched toward Riyadh and the southern region after a loud boom was heard in the capital.
Early Friday it also destroyed a ballistic missile and two drones heading south. Civil Defence issued two early warnings in Abha and Khamis Mushait before quickly withdrawing them.
Saudi Arabia warned that it won’t tolerate attacks on its land or national assets. It reserved the right to take all necessary measures and urged UN Security Council permanent members to condemn the attacks.
The UAE condemned the attacks as a violation of Saudi sovereignty.
Iran’s position:
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said Iran rejects a continued war of attrition and a “neither war nor peace” situation. He said the matter will either be settled on the battlefield, or the US must accept Iran’s conditions.
He added that the Strait of Hormuz will stay closed until the US meets those conditions in a verifiable manner, and that Iran won’t discuss the nuclear issue until Hormuz is resolved.
Washington:
Speaking to Fox News during his visit to China, Trump said the US will “see what happens” after January 1, without explaining the significance of the date.
He played down an imminent threat from reports that Iran explored chemical and biological weapons. Iran calls the claims "baseless" and denies seeking nuclear weapons.
Israeli officials reportedly shared intelligence with Washington, and Mossad chief Roman Gofman visited the US amid reports he pushed for renewed joint strikes.
Cost and politics:
Pentagon deputy comptroller Arthur Miller said the war had cost more than $48.3 billion as of Nov. 13. That’s about 26% above the Congressional Budget Office’s $38 billion estimate as of Aug. 1.
The figure excludes damage to US bases and harm to the global economy. Senator Tammy Duckworth vowed to oppose any funding bill that doesn’t cut funding for the war, amid concerns of a December shutdown.
Diplomacy:
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari called the Hormuz closure an international crisis and urged collective action and diplomacy.
Oman, meanwhile, wants "inclusion" in regional diplomacy, rather than permanent dependence on outside powers.
The recent meeting between Iran FM Abbas Araghchi and Oman FM Badr Albusaidi is understood as a diplomatic engagement towards a broader regional security agreement.
The latest Araghchi-Albusaidi discussions reportedly covered regional developments, diplomatic de-escalation, maritime passage security and the uninterrupted flow of international navigation and trade.
Muscat is not proposing that the US abandon its Gulf partnerships. Rather, it wants regional governments to take the lead in developing their own security arrangements, while Iran must demonstrate that inclusion can produce restraint.
For Gulf countries, participation by Iran cannot legitimise its military influence; rather, it must involve measurable commitments to respect sovereignty, maritime navigation and regional security. The Iran-Oman diplomatic track did not produce a publicly announced final navigation agreement.
Lebanon:
Israel struck a former Hezbollah missile site in the Beqaa Valley, its second attack there this week.
Military:
The USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived in the Middle East, giving the US a third carrier strike group in the region as tensions with Iran persist. The USS George Washington has left after three months and is reported heading east. The shift preserves US naval strength while adding flexibility for President Trump should he choose to resume military action against Iran.
The USS George Washington left the Middle East after roughly three months on station. US Pacific Fleet confirmed its departure, while its final destination has not been officially confirmed.
Reports say the carrier is likely heading to Yokosuka, Japan, its home port. US Central Command described the Roosevelt’s movement as a scheduled deployment, not an announced escalation. Still, the timing adds pressure on Iran as diplomatic efforts have yet to produce a breakthrough.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical route for global oil and gas shipments. Iran began blockading the strait and targeting tankers after US and Israeli strikes sparked the crisis in February. 1022
Gulf countries face an oil export crunch as shipping and insurance costs rise. The UAE is exposed through its ports, airlines and energy trade. 1022
For UAE residents, the conflict affects flights, fuel prices and regional security. The UK Foreign Office says the situation in the Middle East remains “deeply unpredictable” and warns of possible flight cancellations and airspace closures. 1020
The US State Department also warns of risks to civil aviation operating within or near the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, including the UAE. 1025
Travellers should check airline and airport updates before departure.
Etihad has extended cancellations of Abu Dhabi-Riyadh and Abu Dhabi-Dammam flights through November 30.
flydubai has extended Riyadh and Abha cancellations through November 27 and resumed Dammam on a reduced schedule.
For residents, the key is preparedness. Keep travel documents, emergency contacts and essential supplies ready. Monitor official channels for updates on flights, fuel and security.
For businesses, the conflict is a reminder to review supply chains and insurance. For the UAE, it is a test of resilience in a volatile region.