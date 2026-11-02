US-Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Nov. 2, 2026)

Qatar mediates Hormuz reopening plan as war risks remain
Oil prices remain elevated. Disruptions to Gulf shipments continue amid reports of attacks on commercial shipping in and around Hormuz Strait, and threats of military action.
WTI crude fell 2.30% to $101.70, Brent dropped 2% to $111.20, and Murban crude rose 1.85% to $114.80 per barrel as of Monday morning (Nov. 2).
Qatar continues mediating between Washington and Tehran to reduce escalation risks.
Following are the latest updates:
As UAE travel enters a busy November, Dubai is preparing for the winter tourism season and more international flights expected to return.
New initiatives, including a membership programme for repeat visitors and online visa applications, aim to boost the emirate’s appeal.
However, regional tensions continue to affect air travel, with delays and cancellations reported across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports.
Services to Saudi Arabia remain particularly affected, with Etihad extending cancellations on selected routes until Nov. 5. Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have also reported schedule changes.
Dubai launched the invitation-only Dubai Access Club for repeat visitors.
Tourist visas can now be applied for online through Visit Dubai.
Delays and cancellations reported across DXB, DWC, AUH and Sharjah.
Saudi flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah remain affected.
British Airways is scheduled to return on Nov. 3; other carriers have postponed services.
Regional tensions involving Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, Yemen and Gaza continue.
Dubai’s departing seat capacity reached 7.2 million in October, up 23 percent from June. British Airways is scheduled to resume flights on Nov. 3, with up to 36 weekly Dubai-Europe services expected between late October and December.
Some airlines have delayed their returns: Lufthansa on Nov. 25, ITA Airways until Nov. 30, and Singapore Airlines until Feb. 28, 2027.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines for the latest schedules and travel arrangements.
Other international carriers are also adjusting schedules.
IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express suspended Saudi routes until Nov. 14, while Lufthansa and ITA Airways extended suspensions into late November. British Airways is scheduled to resume limited Riyadh service on Nov. 3.
Checking airline status before heading to the airport remains essential as schedules can change quickly.
Earlier on Monday, two projectiles reportedly hit a tanker off Saudi Arabia.
The crude oil carrierwas travelling southeast through the Arabian Gulf when it was struck by two "unidentified projectiles" about 72 nautical miles — 133 km — east of Ras Al Khafji, Saudi Arabia, according to a UK Maritime Trade Operations warning.
The vessel’s master reported that the projectiles hit its port, or left-hand, side at 23:47 UTC on Sunday, November 1 — 3:47 am UAE time on Monday, November 2. The ship has not been named.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Qatar-mediated talks have produced a two-day plan under which the US would implement a set of measures on day one, allowing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore normal navigation on day two.
The proposal is a shortened version of an earlier seven-day plan, reduced to 48 hours after consultations with Qatari mediators.
Araghchi said talks were continuing and “moving toward implementation,” but no definitive conclusion has been reached.
The plan remains conditional on US action. A two-day reopening would ease a major global energy chokepoint and reduce shipping and oil-market risks. But it remains a proposal dependent on US compliance with Iran’s conditions.
Iran’s army spokesman warned that any renewed war could extend beyond the Middle East and last much longer than the previous conflict.
Iranian negotiators were in Doha on Nov. 1 for a third consecutive day of talks with Qatari mediators aimed at ending the US-Israel war on Iran.
Meanwhile, a "split" has been reported between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Iran. Axios reported Netanyahu is pressing Trump to strike Iran immediately after Tuesday’s US midterms, while the US leader wants to let negotiations "play out" for now.
The reported split between Washington and Jerusalem highlights a key decision point: continued diplomacy or renewed military action.
Media reports cite “at least 25 US Air Force refueling aircraft” were parked at Ramon Airport, citing Sentinel-2 satellite imagery from October 31st.
The buildup is seen as part of regional movements, and signaling readiness for long-range operations amid tensions with Iran, though US and Israeli officials have not confirmed the numbers.
This follows tough negotiations, with Netanyahu reportedly pushing for action post-midterms while Trump favours more diplomatic time.
Analysts note the pre-positioning raises war risks: dozens of KC-135 and KC-46 refueling tankers were seen parked at Ramon Airport near Eilat, joined by about 10 heavy transports from the US.
Meanwhile, a military armada led by USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is currently underway toward the Middle East to bolster US military presence and readiness.
The deployment includes Carrier Air Wing 11, the guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin, and guided-missile destroyers USS Decatur, USS Paul Hamilton, and USS Carl M. Levin. The USS Makin Island amphibious ready group carrying the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit is also moving in tandem, adding thousands of US personnel to the region.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global energy chokepoint, and its closure has contributed to a serious energy crisis amid the US-Israel war on Iran.
Flight disruptions affect residents’ travel plans, business trips and family visits.
UAE residents should check flight status before traveling, as Saudi routes and some international services remain disrupted. Oil and shipping uncertainty could also affect fuel costs, delivery times and regional travel plans.