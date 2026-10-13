US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 13, 2026)

Flight delays, cancellations: UAE airlines faced delays and cancellations on October 12, 2026, especially on routes to Saudi Arabia, due to regional security tensions and operational issues, while several international services remain suspended or rescheduled. Several flights linking the UAE with Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha, were affected, alongside services to other regional and international destinations.

Strait of Hormuz remains the central risk. At least three ships were struck by projectiles as the Hormuz crisis deepened, keeping attention on shipping safety and the possibility of further disruption to Gulf trade routes. According to the UKMTO, Iranian forces struck a total of six vessels transiting the narrow strait on Sunday (Oct. 11, 2026), marking the highest one-day attack of the entire war.

UAE warning: The UAE warned against efforts to sow Saudi-Emirati discord, while Saudi Arabia raised readiness after Houthi attacks. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Authority, has expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia following attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, saying the victims were “our own people, and their suffering is our suffering."

Yemen conflict is intensifying: Yemen’s government forces said 950 Houthis were killed in 1,879 operations under Operation Dawn of Yemen, while Saudi Arabia boosted readiness after Houthi attacks. Gulf News also examined how Houthi missiles breached Saudi defenses.

Iran denies a UK-linked plot: Iran challenged Britain to prove allegations that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was involved in a plot connected to Fairford, adding a new diplomatic friction point to the broader US-Iran standoff.

Economic fallout: The International Monetary Fund cut its Middle East growth forecast amid the war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while the Indian rupee rebounded, affecting how much UAE expatriates receive for each dirham.

IRGC chief warns foreign powers against Hormuz interference: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief, Ahmad Vahidi, warned foreign powers on Monday against threatening or interfering in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, reinforcing Tehran's opposition to an expanded foreign military presence in the strategic waterway.