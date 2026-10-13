US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 13, 2026)

Flight, fuel, shipping risks remain as crisis over Strait of Hormuz, Yemen deepens
Amid attacks on civilian sites and the war of narratives, the US-Iran standoff is now intertwined with three pressure points: Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, attacks on commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz, and diplomatic disputes involving Iran, the UK and the US.
These are connected developments amid the ongoing diplomatic and military confrontation between the US and Iran, rather than isolated incidents.
For UAE residents, the immediate practical concern is not necessarily direct danger at home but disruption to flights, shipping, fuel prices and regional supply chains.
The latest headlines point to continued uncertainty around Hormuz, Yemen and Saudi security.
Following are the latest updates:
Flight delays, cancellations: UAE airlines faced delays and cancellations on October 12, 2026, especially on routes to Saudi Arabia, due to regional security tensions and operational issues, while several international services remain suspended or rescheduled.
Several flights linking the UAE with Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha, were affected, alongside services to other regional and international destinations.
Strait of Hormuz remains the central risk. At least three ships were struck by projectiles as the Hormuz crisis deepened, keeping attention on shipping safety and the possibility of further disruption to Gulf trade routes. According to the UKMTO, Iranian forces struck a total of six vessels transiting the narrow strait on Sunday (Oct. 11, 2026), marking the highest one-day attack of the entire war.
UAE warning: The UAE warned against efforts to sow Saudi-Emirati discord, while Saudi Arabia raised readiness after Houthi attacks. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Authority, has expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia following attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, saying the victims were “our own people, and their suffering is our suffering."
Yemen conflict is intensifying: Yemen’s government forces said 950 Houthis were killed in 1,879 operations under Operation Dawn of Yemen, while Saudi Arabia boosted readiness after Houthi attacks. Gulf News also examined how Houthi missiles breached Saudi defenses.
Iran denies a UK-linked plot: Iran challenged Britain to prove allegations that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was involved in a plot connected to Fairford, adding a new diplomatic friction point to the broader US-Iran standoff.
Economic fallout: The International Monetary Fund cut its Middle East growth forecast amid the war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while the Indian rupee rebounded, affecting how much UAE expatriates receive for each dirham.
Saudi Arabia on heightened alert: Saudi leaders are caring for victims of the Riyadh attack and that the Kingdom has boosted readiness following Houthi attacks, including missile incidents targeting Riyadh.
IRGC chief warns foreign powers against Hormuz interference: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief, Ahmad Vahidi, warned foreign powers on Monday against threatening or interfering in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, reinforcing Tehran's opposition to an expanded foreign military presence in the strategic waterway.
Trump denies China, Russia helping Iran: US President Donald Trump has assailed speculation that China and Russia are helping the "wonderful" Islamic Republic of Iran. "If they are, it's at a very low level, but I don't believe they are at all. They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast," the White House posted on X via its @RapidResponse47 account.
US blockade of Iran continues: The US has intensified enforcement of its naval blockade of Iranian ports, disabling several ships and turning back 135 vessels since mid‑July, amid rising attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and stalled diplomatic efforts. The US CentCom said a US fighter jet struck the stern of the Panama‑flagged M/V Ocean Molica (also known as Arika Sun) in the Gulf of Oman, disabling its propulsion without harming the crew after the ship's crew had ignored repeated warnings and attempted to run the blockade after previously departing an Iranian port.
Monitor airline and airport advisories: There is no blanket UAE flight suspension. Flight schedules, insurance and transit routes can change quickly during regional escalation.
Shipping and trade: Three ships were reportedly struck amid the Hormuz crisis, and the IMF cut regional growth forecasts. Delays, higher freight costs and supply-chain pressure could affect imports and consumer prices.
Energy: The Hormuz closure and regional war are central to the IMF’s downgrade. Oil-price volatility can influence fuel, transport and inflation expectations.
Security: Residents should rely on official UAE advisories rather than unverified social-media claims.
Emergency information: Follow UAE authorities and official emergency channels for evacuation, shelter or travel instructions.
Travellers should check the latest information with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules and flight statuses may change.
The UAE’s suspension of Iranian airline services to and from the country remains in place until further notice.
Passengers were also advised to check updates for flights to and from Tel Aviv following the recent security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073.