Health teams ensure treatment for 309 injured in Riyadh airport attack
Hundreds of people injured in the attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport are receiving medical care at hospitals across the Saudi capital, with health teams monitoring their conditions and providing the treatment they need.
Saudi officials, including the Riyadh governor, deputy governor and health minister, have visited the injured to check on their well-being and assure them of continued care until full recovery, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz and Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz have visited civilians injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport, wishing them a speedy recovery and assuring them of the Saudi leadership’s support.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the governor visited several injured people receiving treatment at hospitals across Riyadh on Monday. He conveyed the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, along with their wishes for a speedy recovery.
Prince Faisal received updates on the injured people’s health conditions and the medical care being provided. He directed that their conditions be monitored and all treatment needs met until they fully recover.
The deputy governor also visited injured people in Riyadh hospitals, conveying the leadership’s greetings and wishes for their recovery. He affirmed that all necessary medical resources and services would be provided until they recover and are discharged from hospital in good health.
The visits followed an earlier visit by Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel, who checked on those injured in the attack and received briefings from medical teams on their conditions and treatment.
The minister also visited an Omani doctor and a UAE-based teacher who were among those injured in the attack. Both had been at the airport to travel to Jeddah for Umrah.
The Saudi health system will continue to provide the necessary medical care and monitor the injured until their full recovery, in line with directives from the Saudi leadership, SPA reported.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Saturday that the attack on King Khalid International Airport killed 13 people and injured 309 others, who were receiving medical care at several hospitals.
Those killed included four Saudi citizens and eight expatriates, among them two Bangladeshis and nationals of the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, Indian and Sudan.
A Pakistani resident was killed and 11 others injured in Sunday's attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed.
The injured were taken to hospital for treatment, while authorities continued to assess material damage and check the safety of airport facilities.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that one Indian national had died and 10 others were injured. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it was in contact with local authorities and the deceased person’s family, offering support and assistance with the repatriation of the remains.
Six Pakistani nationals were also among the injured. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wished them a speedy recovery and said Pakistan’s embassy in Riyadh was coordinating with Saudi authorities and assisting affected families.