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India issues new update on injured nationals in Riyadh airport attack

India’s Riyadh embassy issues fresh travel advisory, airline update

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended.
Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended.
AFP

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has urged Indian nationals to follow local authorities’ instructions, stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack and avoid circulating videos or news related to ongoing events.

In an update posted on X, the embassy said two Indian nationals injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport remain in intensive care, while a third has been moved to a high dependency unit (HDU).

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Four other Indian nationals continue to receive treatment in a general ward, while one person has been discharged from hospital.

Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended. Services at Dammam, Jeddah and Medina airports continue, although some disruptions have been reported.

Indian carriers Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17, 2026.

Saudi carrier Saudia continues to operate scheduled flights from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, while Flynas is operating scheduled services on the Dammam-Lucknow route.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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