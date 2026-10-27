US-Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 27, 2026)

Badr Albusaidi, Oman's top diplomat, urged a Gulf security framework that includes Iran and a non-aggression pact among the region’s eight states. Speaking at Cambridge University’s Girton College, he called for “a new regional security structure” designed and implemented locally. Excluding Iran would make any framework inherently unstable, he said. “It’s not a matter of whether you’re friendly or hostile to Iran,” Albusaidi said. “A Non-Aggression Pact between all eight states should be the goal,” he added, referring to the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members, Iraq and Iran.