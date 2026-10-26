Europe's Navy Eyes Hormuz: Britain and France ready mine-hunting drones to reopen the world’s oil chokepoint, but only if the guns fall silent

April 17: Starmer and Macron co-chaired a leaders’ meeting in Paris, where Starmer said the mission would be strictly peaceful and defensive, aimed at reassuring commercial shipping and supporting mine clearance, with over a dozen countries offering assets. The force would deploy only once peace in the region was agreed, and neither the US nor Iran took part.

May: Defence Secretary John Healey pledged HMS Dragon, Typhoon jets, mine-hunting drones and £115 million in new funding at a forty-nation virtual summit.

July: Oman agreed to work with the UK and France to keep its territorial waters safe for navigation. France deployed two minehunters, two frigates and a patrol aircraft, which Macron said were ready to help restore navigation.

October 6: A French rear admiral said France’s mine-countermeasure vessels and autonomous systems were “ready to go now.”

At least 10 European NATO countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, are expected to contribute once conditions are permissive.