Air travel in the UAE was hit by cancellations and delays on Monday, Oct. 19, as regional security concerns continued to disrupt flights. Services linking the UAE and Saudi Arabia were among the hardest affected, and cancellations were also reported on routes from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to destinations in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Dubai International Airport’s arrivals page showed cancellations on flights from India and Saudi Arabia. At Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, several arriving flights ran late. Etihad Airways cancelled its Abu Dhabi routes to Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah through Oct. 24. Passengers are urged to confirm flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.