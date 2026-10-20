'Blatant aggression': China’s premier backs Iran, slams US and Israeli strikes

For Iran: Beijing’s statement provides high-level diplomatic cover and reinforces Tehran’s argument that the strikes were "illegal aggression", according to Tehran Times.

For the US and Israel: It sharpens the diplomatic divide, with China aligning publicly with Iran and Russia against Washington and Jerusalem.

For energy markets: Continued Gulf-region fighting raises risks for oil shipping, regional infrastructure, and global energy prices — issues especially relevant to import-dependent economies, according to Asia News Network.