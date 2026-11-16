Iran developing first domestically built nuclear fusion reactor: state media

Iran unveils plans for first homegrown nuclear fusion reactor using tokamak technology
Iran is developing its first domestically built nuclear fusion reactor using entirely indigenous technology, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, said on Sunday.
“We hope to bring the first Iranian tokamak, built entirely with domestic expertise, into operation according to the planned schedule,” Eslami said in a televised interview.
He said Iranian scientists had made significant progress in developing the system, describing the project as evidence of the country's ability to compete with technologically advanced nations, according to state media.
The planned reactor will use tokamak technology, a magnetic-confinement system designed to contain extremely hot plasma and facilitate nuclear fusion — the process that powers the Sun and other stars.
Also In This Package