US President highlights risks of a nuclear-armed Iran in Middle East conflict
US President Donald Trump has warned that a nuclear-armed Iran could trigger a “nuclear holocaust” in the Middle East, claiming Tehran has missiles capable of reaching Europe.
Trump made the remarks during a Thanksgiving call with US military personnel from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. He said Iran could strike European targets but did not have the capability to reach the United States.
“They do have the capability to reach Europe, not to reach us, but they have the capability to reach Europe,” he said.
The President also said Washington was giving Tehran an opportunity to reconsider its position, while warning that the US could target a key location if military action became necessary.
“We're trying to give them a chance to be smart. They have no military... If we did anything, we would absolutely hit Pickaxe Mountain, but we haven't seen any real activity there,” Trump said.
Trump warned that allowing Iran to develop nuclear weapons could have devastating consequences across the Middle East, putting Israel and other countries in the region at risk.
Describing Iranian leaders as “crazy”, he reiterated that Washington would not allow Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons.
“I’ve gotten to know them, and they are crazy, frankly. They’re crazy. That’s why we’re not gonna let them have a nuclear weapon,” he said.
He also said the United States was not dependent on Middle East oil but wanted peace in the region.
“We don’t need Middle East oil. But what we do need is we need peace in the Middle East,” he said.
Trump added that the US would continue supporting countries in the region until they were capable of defending themselves.
Trump said Iran was among the issues discussed during his meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
“We discussed Iran, and he doesn't want them to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.
He added that the discussions also covered Greenland, while most of the meeting focused on the Russia-Ukraine war.
In a separate exchange with reporters at Mar-a-Lago, Trump played down reports that Russia and China were sharing intelligence with Iran, potentially helping Tehran identify US military targets.
He said the issue had come up during his recent meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Describing his meeting with Xi as “incredible”, Trump suggested China's involvement in the conflict was limited. He said direct military action would represent a more significant level of involvement by Beijing.
Trump also acknowledged that the United States conducts intelligence operations against other countries.
“We do the same thing, by the way. And you know, when they say that they may be spying on us, well, we spy on them too,” he said.
Asked about Russia's reported intelligence support for Iran, Trump said he did not believe Moscow was providing much assistance.
He added that both Russia and China wanted the conflict to end and were helping him work towards that outcome.
Separately, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spoke with American military personnel deployed in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, thanking them for their service and wishing them safety during their deployment in the Middle East.
The couple addressed members of Attack Squadron 312, stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, saying millions of Americans were praying for their safety and success.
“As you continue your deployment in the Middle East, know that millions of Americans are praying for your safety and your continued success,” they said.
They also spoke to members of the US Air Force's 510th Mission Generation Force Element at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, wishing them continued safety and success.
Trump and Melania also addressed members of the US Army's 1st Battalion of the 7th Air Defence Artillery Regiment.
“As your Commander-in-Chief, I am proud to say, ‘A JOB WELL DONE!’ The job you do is incredible,” Trump said.
The President and First Lady also called US Navy personnel aboard the USS Portland, acknowledging the challenges of serving overseas and spending time away from their families.
“Spending time away from your loved ones is not easy, but we just really appreciate the fact that you're keeping our country safe and strong,” they said.
Trump also answered questions from Navy personnel, including one about the upcoming Army-Navy football game.
The calls were shared on the US President's official social media account.
The remarks come as efforts to secure an agreement to end the US-Israel war on Iran remain uncertain.
Trump has repeatedly said preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons is a key objective, while maintaining that Washington wants peace and stability in the Middle East.
With inputs from AFP and AP