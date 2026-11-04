Midterms over, restraint gone? Will Trump unleash fresh strikes on Iran?

Trump has warned of a possible “heavy hit” against Iran, while insisting Tehran will never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. Yet he has also suggested that an agreement could make further military action unnecessary.

Dubai: With the US midterm elections over, President Donald Trump faces a crucial decision on Iran: Launch another major military offensive or pursue a diplomatic settlement as American warships move towards the Middle East and limited US strikes continue near the Strait of Hormuz.

But the Republicans' defeat, which handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress, has introduced another pressure: Trump must now weigh the political consequences of a renewed offensive against the possibility of securing a deal.

Reuters reported that some Gulf governments believe Trump's election setback could push him towards a diplomatic settlement with Iran rather than another major military offensive. But others fear Tehran could misinterpret his weakened position as a sign of American weakness, raising the risk of renewed confrontation.

Trump no longer faces an approaching election. But with US forces reinforcing the region and negotiations still fragile, the question now is whether he will use that freedom to strike Iran — or to make a deal.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.