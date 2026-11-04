Is this the beginning of the end for Trump? Can he still shape the Middle East?

The election setback has also raised questions about whether Trump is becoming a lame-duck president — a leader whose political influence is diminishing as his final term approaches its end. But while his authority in Washington may be increasingly challenged, he still commands the world’s most powerful military and retains considerable influence over global affairs.

Writing in The New York Times, chief White House correspondent Peter Baker described the election as a turning point for a president who has dominated the national stage for more than a decade.

Yet the implications extend beyond American politics. From Tehran to Riyadh and Tel Aviv, governments must now assess whether Trump’s weakened domestic position will alter his decisions — or make his next moves harder to anticipate.

Dubai: Donald Trump has spent more than a decade dominating American politics and reshaping the world’s expectations of US leadership. But after a sweeping midterm election defeat, a new question is confronting Washington and the Middle East: Is the Trump era beginning to fade, even as the president retains the power to wage war, negotiate peace and redraw regional alliances?

Reuters reported in September that senior Trump aides had sought to prevent major escalation before the elections, partly because of the war’s political unpopularity. Officials were also considering renewed military pressure after voting.

The question is no longer simply how much political power Trump has lost at home — but how he will exercise the considerable power he still holds abroad.

Trump may be entering the final chapter of his presidency, but the Middle East could still be profoundly shaped by the decisions he makes before leaving the White House.

And the president has already signalled that he is willing to work with Democrats, even while threatening to veto legislation he opposes.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.