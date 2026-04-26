GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran stands firm on talks, rejects US pressure tactics

President Masoud Pezeshkian criticises US actions, says talks must be based on respect

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian
AFP

Tehran: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran will not enter into negotiations under pressure, threats, and siege, Mehr News Agency reported on Sunday.

During his telephonic conversation with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian, criticized continued violations and coercive behaviour by the US during both the negotiations and the ceasefire period, the Mehr News Agency report revealed.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Iranian President stated that actions related to Washington's so-called maritime restrictions on Iran constitute a clear breach of the ceasefire understandings and are inconsistent with the United Nations Charter. Such measures, he said, together with threatening rhetoric, have heightened doubts regarding the US commitment to the diplomatic process.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's determination to defend its national security, and warned of all possible consequences of any renewed confrontation by the US and Israel for both regional and global stability.

He further emphasized that Iran remains committed to building and strengthening relations with all neighbouring countries, including those along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, based on good neighbourliness and mutual respect. He expressed hope that these states will also work collectively to promote regional peace and security, independent of external interference.

Meanwhile, Iranian news agency ISNA reported that the coutnry's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi discussed issues related to diplomacy and ceasefire as well as regional developments with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Atias.

According to the ISNA report on Sunday, Aagachi also spoke to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held consultations and talks over the phone last night.

As peace talks enter murky waters, several sticking points remain between the US and Iran.

The US wants Iran to suspend its nuclear programme, but the latter said that the restriction should be for just a limited period. The US wants to take custody of Iran's stockpile of 400kg of highly-enriched uranium. Tehran has rejected the demand, as per Al Jazeera.

Iran insists it will maintain restrictions on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz until the US lifts its blockade on Iranian ports. But Trump says the blockade will remain in place until a deal is reached. Iran is also demanding sanctions relief and the unfreezing of assets worth $20 billion as part of any lasting agreement.

Iran has also sought compensation for damages caused by US and Israeli attacks, amounting to about $270 billion, as per Al Jazeera.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian — even as questions remain over who holds authority to negotiate any ceasefire.

Pezeshkian rebukes Trump, cites 3 obstacles to talks

5m read
File photo showing Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib attendsing the inauguration ceremony of the 6th term of the Assembly of Experts in Tehran, Iran, taken on May 21, 2024.

Iran confirms killing of intel minister Esmail Khatib

2m read
Indian PM Narendra Modi (right) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Indian PM Modi talks to Iranian President Pezeshkian

1m read
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and two top other officials will lead Iran in the transitional period following the death of supreme leader Ali Khamenei, state television reported on Sunday.

Iran president, 2 officials to lead 'transition'

2m read