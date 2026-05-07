What we know: '14-point' US proposal to Iran aimed at ending Gulf conflict

Immediate ceasefire between the U.S., Iran, and indirectly Israel-linked regional operations.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has partially restricted during the crisis. Restoring shipping traffic is a major priority because roughly a fifth of global oil trade passes through the strait, as per Reuters

Temporary freeze or moratorium on uranium enrichment. One of the biggest sticking points is how long Iran would halt enrichment activities. Reports say the US initially pushed for 20 years, Iran countered with five, and negotiators are now discussing around 15 years.

Possible removal of highly enriched uranium from Iran. Axios reported this could become one of Tehran’s most significant concessions, if agreed upon.

Sanctions relief and release of frozen Iranian assets in exchange for nuclear and maritime concessions.