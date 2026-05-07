What we know: '14-point' US proposal to Iran aimed at ending Gulf conflict

Proposal to reopen negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and regional tensions
The reported “14-point” U.S. proposal to Iran is a draft framework aimed at ending the current Gulf conflict and reopening negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and regional tensions, as per Axios report.
The full text has not been publicly released.
However, multiple reports say Washington and Tehran are reportedly discussing a short memorandum of understanding (MOU) that could serve as the basis for a broader agreement.
Here’s what is known so far:
Key points reportedly under discussion
Immediate ceasefire between the U.S., Iran, and indirectly Israel-linked regional operations.
Reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has partially restricted during the crisis. Restoring shipping traffic is a major priority because roughly a fifth of global oil trade passes through the strait, as per Reuters
Temporary freeze or moratorium on uranium enrichment. One of the biggest sticking points is how long Iran would halt enrichment activities. Reports say the US initially pushed for 20 years, Iran countered with five, and negotiators are now discussing around 15 years.
Possible removal of highly enriched uranium from Iran. Axios reported this could become one of Tehran’s most significant concessions, if agreed upon.
Sanctions relief and release of frozen Iranian assets in exchange for nuclear and maritime concessions.
A 30-day negotiation window to move from a temporary ceasefire into a more permanent arrangement, reports Reuters.
A number of outstanding issues remain, as per Axios:
Several core issues reportedly remain unsettled:
Iran’s ballistic missile program
Tehran’s support for regional proxy groups including Hezbollah and the Houthis
Whether Iran can retain any civilian enrichment capability
Long-term inspection and verification mechanisms
Officials and analysts say this is the closest Washington and Tehran have come to a diplomatic breakthrough since the latest regional war began.
Markets reacted immediately, with oil prices falling on hopes the Strait of Hormuz could reopen.
Axios also reported that a one-page, 14-point "MOU" is being negotiated between Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and several Iranian officials — both directly and through intermediaries.
In its current form, Axios reported the MOU would declare an "end" to the war in the region, followed by a 30-day period of talks on a broader deal.
Those negotiations could take place in Islamabad or Geneva, according to two sources.
A US official said Iran’s restrictions on shipping through the strait and the US naval blockade would be gradually lifted during that 30-day window.
Skepticism remains high.
Hardliners in both Iran and Israel reportedly oppose concessions.
US officials, including Trump, have warned military options could return if talks collapse.
And if the talks collapse, the cited officials said, US forces would be able to reimpose the blockade or resume military action.