GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Inside Project Freedom: Why Trump paused mission that risked wider war

US launched the Hormuz mission to free stranded ships, but attacks risks forced a halt

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubbed “Project Freedom,” the plan is Washington’s boldest attempt yet to break Iran’s grip on the strait after it was effectively shut earlier in the war.
Dubbed “Project Freedom,” the plan is Washington’s boldest attempt yet to break Iran’s grip on the strait after it was effectively shut earlier in the war.
AP file

Dubai: US President Donald Trump has abruptly paused “Project Freedom” — a newly launched American operation aimed at helping commercial ships stranded by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz — after rising fears the mission could spiral into a wider military confrontation with Tehran.

The operation, announced only days earlier, had been presented by Trump as a “humanitarian gesture” designed to help thousands of trapped sailors and restore shipping through one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

But almost immediately after the mission began, tensions escalated sharply.

Iran’s military said it fired at US warships entering the strait, while US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said Iranian missiles, drones and small boats targeted American naval vessels and US-flagged commercial ships.

Within 48 hours, Trump announced the operation would be paused “for a short period of time” to test whether diplomacy could produce a breakthrough with Iran.

What was Project Freedom?

Project Freedom was launched after Iran effectively blocked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

The narrow waterway handles roughly 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making it one of the most strategically important maritime routes in the world.

According to the US military, around 22,500 mariners aboard 1,550 commercial vessels were stranded in the Gulf as shipping companies hesitated to risk passage through the increasingly dangerous corridor.

CENTCOM said the operation involved:

  • Guided-missile destroyers

  • More than 100 aircraft

  • Unmanned surveillance systems

  • Around 15,000 US personnel

The mission’s aim was to help restore commercial transit and reassure shipping companies that vessels could move through Hormuz safely.

One of the biggest uncertainties, however, was whether the US Navy would physically escort ships through the strait — a move many analysts feared could trigger direct clashes with Iran.

Why did Trump pause it?

The operation quickly ran into military and political complications.

Iran warned it would attack US forces entering the strait without Tehran’s approval and insisted ships must use “regime-approved routes.”

CENTCOM later confirmed that Iran fired cruise missiles toward US naval forces and commercial ships, although it denied Iranian claims that a US warship had been struck.

The United Arab Emirates also said an ADNOC-linked tanker was targeted by drones while transiting Hormuz, highlighting how rapidly the situation was deteriorating.

Experts say the growing risk of escalation likely forced Trump to reconsider.

Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group told the BBC that Iran’s aggressive response showed the operation was “not going to solve the problem” and risked “dragging” Trump back into war.

Trump also appears eager to avoid a prolonged conflict ahead of politically sensitive midterm elections, especially as energy prices and shipping costs continue rising globally.

The pause reportedly followed signs of “great progress” in indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, with Pakistan acting as a mediator.

Did the operation work?

Only partially.

CENTCOM said two US-flagged commercial ships successfully passed through Hormuz with American naval support. Shipping giant Maersk also confirmed one of its vessels exited the Gulf accompanied by the US military.

But major uncertainty remains.

Shipping companies and insurers are still wary of sending vessels through the strait amid fears of missile, drone or small-boat attacks.

Industry groups also criticised the lack of detailed coordination for the operation, saying commercial operators were left unclear about how protection would work in practice.

Is the US still pressuring Iran?

Yes.

Even though Project Freedom has been paused, the US continues enforcing a separate naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and vessels accused of supporting Tehran’s oil trade.

US military officials say dozens of ships have already been redirected under the blockade operation, which remains active despite the pause in escort efforts through Hormuz.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Donald TrumpamericasUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Officials say maritime enforcement is cutting oil income and tightening pressure.

US pausing Hormuz ops in push for Iran deal: Trump

2m read
US talking to Iranians to pave way for deal: Hegseth

US talking to Iranians to pave way for deal: Hegseth

3m read
Admiral Brad Cooper, CentCom commander, visited USS Milius (DDG 69) on May 2, 2026 as the guided-missile destroyer patrolled regional waters in support of the US blockade operations against Iran. While on board, he interacted with Sailors and addressed them on the 1MC while highlighting the importance of the ongoing mission. As of May 3, 2026, a total of 49 commercial vessels have been redirected to comply with the blockade. US forces remain fully committed to total enforcement.

IRGC general issues new threat to 'Project Freedom'

3m read
US President Donald Trump.

Hormuz escort: Trump calls Iran talks 'very positive'

3m read