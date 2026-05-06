Inside Project Freedom: Why Trump paused mission that risked wider war

The operation, announced only days earlier, had been presented by Trump as a “humanitarian gesture” designed to help thousands of trapped sailors and restore shipping through one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

US military officials say dozens of ships have already been redirected under the blockade operation, which remains active despite the pause in escort efforts through Hormuz.

One of the biggest uncertainties, however, was whether the US Navy would physically escort ships through the strait — a move many analysts feared could trigger direct clashes with Iran.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.