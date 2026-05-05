US communicating to Iranians — 'both overtly and quietly' — to create conditions for 'deal': Hegseth

"Project Freedom” is defensive/temporary: Hegseth stated that Project Freedom is "defensive in nature, focused in scope and temporary in duration, with one mission -- protecting innocent commercial shipping from Iranian aggression".

No Iranian control: Hegseth claimed that despite Iranian assertions, they "do not" control the strait.

"Red, White, and Blue Dome": Hegseth described the US military presence as a "red, white, and blue dome" over the waterway, aimed at protecting international shipping.

Warning to Iran: Hegseth warned that Iran "will face overwhelming firepower" if they attack commercial shipping.

Ceasefire status: Hegseth indicated that the US-Iran ceasefire "is not over," despite Iranian attacks on commercial shipping vessels. The statement drove key crude oil benchmarks down.

Oil prices: Despite the reported escalation in the Gulf on Tuesday, WTI Crude was down 3.51% to 102.7 as of 13.24 pm GMT (May 5), while Brent dropped 2.69% to $111.4 following the statements.

Strait of Hormuz efforts: Regarding the US efforts to open the strait, Hegseth noted on May 5th that the last 24 hours (including May 4th) showed that Iranians "don't control the strait".