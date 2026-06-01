Denied: Report of Iran President Mahmoud Pezeshkian's resignation amid turbulent political landscape

Resignation reports seen as fallout of IRGC tensions and factional power struggles
In a swift rebuttal to circulating rumours, sources close to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s office firmly denied reports of his resignation late on Sunday.
The denial, amplified by Iran’s official channels and state-affiliated media like Tasnim News, comes as the country navigates a fragile ceasefire with the United States following months of intense conflict.
President Pezeshkian, 71, known as a reformist and former heart surgeon, appeared in a newly released video from the official presidency website, projecting resolve.
Seated at a formal meeting with advisors, the reformist leader emphasised his commitment to advancing Iran’s “progress and prosperity” despite ongoing challenges.
The footage shows him addressing colleagues in a government setting, underscoring continuity in leadership during a period of heightened internal and external pressures.
The rumours surfaced amid reported tensions between Pezeshkian’s administration and hardline elements, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Outlets like Iran International claimed the president had submitted a resignation letter citing exclusion from key decisions and IRGC overreach.
These reports tapped into longstanding frictions: Pezeshkian, elected in 2024 as a relative moderate, has often found himself sidelined on security and strategic matters by unelected power centres.
This episode unfolds against the backdrop of the 2026 US-Iran conflict, which began with strikes in late February that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
A shaky ceasefire has held since April, punctuated by US actions around the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian retaliatory claims, and protracted negotiations involving nuclear limits, sanctions relief, and maritime access.
Pezeshkian has publicly signaled openness to “dignified” diplomacy while insisting Iran will not retreat from its core interests.
As talks with the US continue via intermediaries, Pezeshkian’s reaffirmed role could help project governmental stability.
However, persistent internal divisions and external military-economic pressures suggest Iran’s political future remains precarious. The latest denial buys time — but underlying tensions are far from resolved.
Analysts note that resignation rumours have periodically surfaced throughout Pezeshkian’s tenure, often reflecting factional rivalries rather than imminent change. His survival in office may signal an uneasy balance: the presidency retains symbolic value for international engagement, even as real power resides elsewhere.