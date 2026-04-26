US-Iran ceasefire: Trump says US, Iranian officials can talk by phone

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says they remain committed to mediating US-Iran peace efforts
Highlights
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed Islamabad for Moscow on Sunday, his ministry said in a statement, with Tehran's ambassador to Russia saying he would meet President Vladimir Putin.
Araghchi was on his second visit to the Pakistani capital in less than 24 hours on Sunday, having also travelled to Oman, as mediators pushed to keep peace talks with the United States alive.
There has been no second round of direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran, despite a ceasefire in the US-Israeli war with Iran beginning more than two weeks ago.
Russia and Tehran, who are both subject to fierce Western sanctions, have developed an increasingly close relationship in recent years.
In an interview Sunday on Fox News Channel, Trump said he made that decision rather than send a delegation on a 17-hour flight.
“We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” Trump said, not indicating when the call would take place.
Talks appeared to fall apart on Saturday, with Tehran’s top diplomat leaving Pakistan, and Trump soon afterward saying he had told envoys not to travel to Islamabad.
Asked about NATO, Trump said he was “very, very disappointed” in the military alliance, which he has suggested the U.S. may consider leaving after member countries ignored his call to help as Iran effectively shut the the Strait of Hormuz.
“We’ve been serving them for many years, spending trillions of dollars, and when we wanted to help they were not there, so we have to remember that,” Trump said.
Russia's foreign ministry on Sunday said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would travel to Moscow for talks.
"We confirm a visit by Araghchi to Russia with the aim of holding talks," the ministry told RIA Novosti news agency, without providing more details.
Earlier, Iran's ISNA news agency quoted Tehran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, saying that Araghchi would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday to "consult with Russian officials regarding the latest status of the negotiations, ceasefire, and surrounding developments".
The Israeli military said on Sunday that a soldier was killed in southern Lebanon, where a ceasefire has been in place since mid-April.
Sergeant Idan Fooks, 19, died "during combat" in south Lebanon, while "an officer and three additional soldiers were severely injured, along with a soldier who was moderately injured and a soldier who was lightly injured", the military said.
Under the terms of the truce, which was recently extended, Israel reserves the right to respond to "planned, imminent or ongoing attacks" and has been striking what it says are Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon almost every day.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow on Monday, the ISNA news agency reported.
It cited Tehran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, who said that Araghchi would meet Putin and "consult with Russian officials regarding the latest status of the negotiations, ceasefire, and surrounding developments", and present a report on negotiations to end the war with the United States and Israel.
The Israeli military says it carried out artillery and airstrikes in southern Lebanon.
They targeted Hezbollah militants and weapons sites, including rocket launchers and storage facilities, north of what it calls the Forward Defense Line, as fighting has picked up in recent days despite a ceasefire.
The country’s health ministry added in figures released Sunday that 7,755 people were wounded in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war that broke out on March 2.
The war broke out after Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel two days after the US and Israel attacked its main backer, Iran.
A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect on April 17. The ceasefire was extended by three weeks on Thursday.
Hezbollah on Sunday rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation that it was jeopardising a ceasefire, and said it would keep responding to Israel's violations and its occupation of south Lebanon.
In a statement, Hezbollah said its attacks on Israeli targets in south Lebanon and northern Israel were "a legitimate response to the enemy's persistent violations of the ceasefire since the first day of the announcement of the temporary truce".
"Hezbollah affirms clearly and firmly that the enemy's continued ceasefire violations... and above all its continued occupation of Lebanese territory and violations of its sovereignty will be met with a response and a resistance that is... ready to defend its land and people," the statement said.
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Sunday after a visit to Oman, Pakistani officials said, as Islamabad steps up efforts to bring Tehran and Washington back to the negotiating table.
Abbas Araghchi will hold more talks with Pakistani officials during the visit and is expected to travel to Moscow afterward, two officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media on the record.
Iran’s top diplomat has briefed his Qatari counterpart about his country’s “latest initiatives and diplomatic efforts” to end the war in the Middle East.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke by phone Sunday with Qatar’s top diplomat, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
The two ministers affirmed the importance of diplomatic coordination to back peace efforts, Araghchi wrote in his channel on Telegram.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has left Muscat for Islamabad after meeting with Oman’s Sultan, Tasnim News Agency reports.
Egypt Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed efforts to relaunch negotiations between the United States and Iran with his Qatari and Iranian counterparts.
In separate calls with the ministers, Abdelatty affirmed the importance of the diplomatic path to ensure the continuation of the ceasefire in a way that leads to an end to the war.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah's actions were threatening the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, as he pledged to "vigorously" target the Iran-backed group.
"It must be understood that Hezbollah's violations are, in practice, dismantling the ceasefire," he said.
At least four Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces Sunday morning in the Gaza Strip, hospital authorities said.
Two men were killed when Israeli forces opened fire on a group of people in the Kuwait roundabout in southeastern Gaza City, according to Shifa hospital, which received the casualties.
Another man was shot and killed close to the Saqqa mosque in central Gaza, the hospital said.
Nasser hospital said a 40-year-old woman was shot and killed by Israeli forces close to the Turkish slaughterhouse in the southern part of Khan Younis city.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Hezbollah's actions in Lebanon are "dismantling" the ceasefire agreed between Israel and Lebanon.
"It must be understood that Hezbollah's violations are, in practice, dismantling the ceasefire," Netanyahu said during a weekly cabinet meeting.
The Israeli military ordered the evacuation of seven villages in southern Lebanon on Sunday, saying it would respond to what it said were Hezbollah's violations of a recently-renewed ceasefire agreement between the countries.
"In light of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF is compelled to take decisive action against it," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee said on X, naming seven villages south of the Litani River.
Syed Mohammad Ali, an independent political analyst in Pakistan, said indirect talks between the United States and Iran were progressing despite US President Donald Trump’s decision not to send envoys to talks that had been set to begin this weekend.
“The delay in the second round of Islamabad talks must not be seen as a setback to ceasefire negotiations and peace efforts, which remain on track,” Ali told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Ali said ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran cannot be eased overnight and the negotiation process “requires wisdom and patience from both sides.”
“This is a sensitive and complicated process, and there will be ups and downs, which are normal in such matters. But the good thing is that the ceasefire is holding, and both sides have a desire to end the conflict in a way that does not backfire at home,” Ali said.
Iran's foreign minister was due to return to Pakistan on Sunday as international mediators try to keep peace talks on track despite US President Donald Trump calling off his envoys' planned trip.
According to the Iranian news agency ISNA, Abbas Araghchi would again meet Pakistani officials to convey "Iran's positions and views on the framework of any understanding to completely end the war".
The minister had been in Islamabad only the day before, after which he travelled to Oman, while other Iranian envoys had headed back to Tehran "to consult and obtain the necessary instructions on issues related to ending the war", according to ISNA.
Before Saturday's Iran-Pakistan meetings in Islamabad, the White House had announced that Trump's peace envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were planning to leave for Pakistan to engage in further negotiations.
But Trump later told Fox News he had scrapped the trip, saying there was no point "sitting around talking about nothing". He dismissed Tehran's negotiating position, but added that it had revised its proposal within minutes of his decision.
"They gave us a paper that should have been better and - interestingly - immediately when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better," he told reporters, without elaborating.
Bahrain's Civil Service Bureau has announced that normal working arrangements is resuming across all government entities from today, Sunday, April 26, 2026, following an earlier shift to remote work. Employees across ministries, government agencies and public institutions have returned to their workplaces and are operating as usual, marking a full transition back to standard in-office operations across the public sector.
Iran’s nationwide internet blackout has entered its 58th consecutive day, according to internet monitoring watchdog NetBlocks, marking more than 1,368 hours of disrupted digital access.
The prolonged shutdown continues to limit communication, restrict independent reporting, and hinder documentation of developments across the country as tensions linked to the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran remain high.
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received Iran’s Foreign Minister at Al Barakah Palace for talks focused on the worsening regional situation and ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. During the meeting, consultations covered mediation initiatives and ways to reduce the impact of the crisis on people across the region.
Sultan Haitham stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes and building lasting peace, while the Iranian minister expressed appreciation for Oman’s continued support for regional stability and peaceful solutions.
Life began returning to normal in Pakistan's capital on Sunday morning.
Authorities in Islamabad eased near-lockdown measures imposed during a week of heightened security prior to planned ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran.
The restrictions enforced across Islamabad and the nearby garrison city of Rawalpindi disrupted daily life for hundreds of thousands. Commuters were forced to make long detours, traffic thinned along major arteries and parents struggled to reach schools.
By Sunday, barriers were being lifted and traffic was gradually building on the city's main roads. Residents described a sense of relief after days of gridlock and uncertainty.
The government said in a social media post late Saturday that tourist destinations, parks and bus terminals were being reopened.
Security remained tight around the heavily guarded Red Zone, home to key government buildings and the site where U.S.-Iran talks were held earlier this month.
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will return to Pakistan after his current visit to Oman on his way to visiting Russia.
The report said he was expected to be back in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Sunday and would join other members of his delegation who had gone to Tehran for consultations and "instructions on the topics related to the end of the war."
Iran on Sunday executed a man convicted of membership in the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl and involvement in attacks on security forces in the southeast, the judiciary said.
Amer Ramesh was arrested during a counterterrorism operation in the Pirsahrab area of Chabahar county in Sistan-Baluchestan province, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.
The dates of his arrest and sentencing were not immediately clear.
He was convicted of "armed rebellion through bomb attacks and ambushes targeting military forces", as well as membership of Jaish al-Adl, an outlawed militant group designated a terrorist organisation by the United States.
A court sentenced him to death and the ruling was later upheld by the Supreme Court after an appeal by his lawyer, according to the judiciary.
"The execution sentence of Amer Ramesh was carried out early this morning," the judiciary said Sunday.
India has ramped up purchases of Russian oil and revived alternate supplies from Africa, Iran and Venezuela to blunt a sharp crude shortfall from the crisis-ridden Middle East, analysts say.
India, the world's third-largest oil buyer, normally sources about half of its crude through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that has seen only a trickle of traffic since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28.
India's heavy import dependence, combined with modest oil reserves compared with major consumers like China, has prompted analysts to warn that India could be among the most vulnerable to a sudden oil price hike.
But while India is grappling with disruptions to cooking gas supplies, it has so far avoided the petrol shortages that have hit some neighbouring nations.
Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump and other attendees were evacuated Saturday night after gunshots were fired at a glitzy media gala in Washington.
As details continue to emerge and investigations are underway, here is what we know about the shooting.
I lead a pretty normal life, considering, you know, it's a dangerous lifeDonald Trump, US President
The US central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting next week, as energy prices stay high and supply chains snarled due to war in the Middle East.
The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, starting Tuesday, could be chairman Jerome Powell's last at the helm of the independent institution.
But it takes place against a tricky backdrop. Powell's successor has faced a bumpy road to confirmation, while policymakers battle competing pressures as steeper fuel prices drive inflation and job market worries linger.
Fed officials are set to keep rates steady at a range between 3.50 percent and 3.75 percent, extending their pause since the start of the year.
"We still have a very high level of uncertainty on what's happening in the Middle East," KPMG senior economist Kenneth Kim told AFP, ahead of upcoming peace talks.
Oil and gasoline prices remain elevated even if they have peaked, meaning "there's certainly an energy shock that's still impacting both consumers and businesses," he said.
US President Donald Trump said Saturday a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner would not deter him from the Iran war, although he believed the incident was unlikely linked to the conflict.
"It's not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don't know if that had anything to do with it, I really don't think so, based on what we know," Trump told reporters in a briefing at the White House after the shocking security incident.
Trump had earlier said, however, that "you never know" if it could be linked to the Iran war, and said investigators were working on the motive of the shooter whom he described as a "lone wolf."
The US leader earlier Saturday canceled his envoys' trip to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran, after being unimpressed with Tehran's negotiating position following nearly two months of war.
The shooting suspect accused of storming the Washington media gala attended Saturday by President Donald Trump will be arraigned in the US capital on Monday, the federal prosecutor said.
The suspect - who exchanged gunfire with Secret Service agents but was not shot himself - will appear before a US district judge on Monday.
According to US Attorney Jeanine Piro, the suspect will be charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence, and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.
Video footage showed the suspect running toward the White House Correspondents’ Dinner venue in Washington before shots were fired, triggering panic inside the event attended by President Donald Trump and senior US officials. Washington’s mayor said the suspect was carrying guns and knives and is believed to have acted alone.
The shooting suspect was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, two law enforcement officials told the AP.
President Donald Trump said Saturday he believes the suspected shooter who stormed the White House correspondents' dinner was a "lone wolf."
"In my opinion, he was a lone wolf," Trump said, describing the man as a "whack job" and saying he felt there was no reason to believe the attack was connected to the war in Iran.
The suspect in a shooting incident at a high-profile correspondents' dinner attended by President Donald Trump and other senior U.S. officials was carrying guns and knives and was believed to be acting alone, the mayor of Washington said Saturday night.
"We have no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved," Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference. "At this point, it does appear he is a lone actor."
She added, "There does not appear to be any sort of danger to the public at this time."
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the suspect has been charged with firearms and assault charges.
During a press conference following the shooting at White House corrspondents' dinner, US President Donald Trump was asked whether he is worried about a similar incident happening again.
“I can’t be concerned, I can only get great people,” he said, emphasizing confidence in the security team. “They did the job. In my opinion, a much better job than Butler… tonight, they had everything covered very quickly.”
Trump’s remarks focused on the speed and effectiveness of the response, suggesting improvements compared to past incidents and expressing trust in the personnel responsible for handling the situation.
US President Donald Trump said the Washington hotel hosting Saturday's White House correspondents' dinner - where a would-be assassin exchanged gunfire with security agents - was "not a particularly secure" facility.
"We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it's not a particularly secure building," Trump said of the Washington Hilton hotel that has hosted major political events since it opened in 1965.
US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the suspect behind a shooting incident at a media gala in Washington was a "would-be assassin," adding that the man was "armed with multiple weapons."
The man charged past a security checkpoint, Trump told a press briefing at the White House, adding: "One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a, obviously, a very good bulletproof vest."
"We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it's not a particularly secure building," the US leader added.
US President Donald Trump holds press conference after shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner.
"Violence must never be the way," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Saturday night, referring to US counterpart Donald Trump's evacuation from a gala event in Washington after shots were fired.
"It is good that President Trump and his wife are safe following the recent events. We send them our respect. Violence must never be the way," the leftist leader said on X.
US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would give a press conference from the White House press briefing room, shortly after a shooting incident at a gala dinner in Washington.
The press conference is set to take place shortly after 10 p.m. (0200 GMT), Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding: "The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition."
Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed.
Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables.
Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated.
Police swarmed the Washington Hilton Hotel where the event was taking place, and helicopters hovered overhead.
The pool report said the alleged shooter was in custody, citing the Secret Service.
Israel strikes southern Lebanon
Lebanese state media reported a series of new Israeli strikes in at least four different locations in the country's south late Saturday, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his military to attack Hezbollah following alleged ceasefire breaches.
Attacks earlier in the day reportedly killed six people, despite a recently extended ceasefire.
Iran FM back to Pakistan
With US-Iran peace talks called off, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will head back to Pakistan after visiting Oman, state media reported Saturday.
The IRNA news agency, citing Iran's foreign ministry, reported that Araghchi, who had left Islamabad earlier in the day, "is scheduled to visit Pakistan again after completing his trip to Oman and before travelling to Russia".
Pakistan 'committed' to role
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had spoken by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian after US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad were called off.
"Pakistan remains committed to serve as an honest and sincere facilitator - working tirelessly to advance durable peace and lasting stability in the region," Sharif wrote on X.
US 'truly serious'?
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said it remained to be seen whether the United States was "truly serious about diplomacy".
Trump cancels envoys' Pakistan trip
US President Donald Trump ordered his envoys not to travel to Pakistan for talks with Iranian officials on ending the war.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, he said: "There is tremendous infighting and confusion within their 'leadership.' Nobody knows who is in charge, including them."
Trump said the move did not mean a restart of the war.
German minesweeper
Germany will soon send a minesweeper to the Mediterranean for a possible mission in the Strait of Hormuz after the end of the US-Iran war, a defence ministry spokeswoman told AFP.
US 'quagmire'
The United States "is looking for a face-saving way to escape the war quagmire it has become trapped in", a spokesman for Iran's defence ministry said.
Iran's military also warned it would respond if the US maintained its blockade of Iranian ports, calling it "banditry".
Iran execution
Iran extended its long series of executions carried out during the war with the capital punishment of a man its judiciary said had carried out a "mission" on behalf of Israel's spy agency during mass protests in January.
Kuwait frees journalist
An American-Kuwaiti journalist has been released after being held for weeks in Kuwait during a crackdown on sharing footage of the US-Iran war, a US State Department official said.
Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, who has contributed to The New York Times, PBS, and Al Jazeera English, was arrested on March 3 for allegedly spreading false information, harming national security and misusing his mobile phone.
Day 57: Iran sends revised peace plan, Trump calls it insufficient
Day 56: European Union calls for reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Day 55: Trump: US could make a deal with Iran 'right now'
Day 54: Trump extends US-Iran ceasefire
Day 53: Pakistan urges the US and Iran to extend their ceasefire
Day 52: Fighting to resume as ceasefire ends Wednesday: Trump
Day 51: Iran refuses new round of talks, say reports
Day 50: Indian ships reverse course in Strait of Hormuz
Day 49: Trump says Iran agrees to 'never' close Hormuz strait again
Day 48: Trump: Iran agreed to hand over its enriched uranium
Day 47: US optimistic about reaching peace deal with Iran
Day 46: 2 days to US-Iran talks in Pakistan? Trump thinks so
Day 45: US, Iran discuss 'another round' of direct talks
Day 44: US to begin 'blockade' of Iranian ports on Monday
Day 43: 3-way talks with the US and Iran begin in Pakistan
Day 42: Trump says Iran has 'no cards' as Vance heads for talks
Day 41: Kuwait condemns drone attacks, US warns vs Hormuz toll