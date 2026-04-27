US-Iran ceasefire: Trump hints at deal as Araghchi arrives in Russia for talks with Putin

Oil prices rose more than one percent Monday, though lingering hopes that a US-Iran deal can eventually be reached has tempered the gains.

Fawad Razaqzada of Forex.com, warned they could surge again at any time.

"If tensions were to escalate further, particularly into open conflict, there's a clear risk of a sharper spike," he wrote.

"For now though, as long as shipping through the Strait remains constrained, that premium is unlikely to fade. Until there's a credible breakthrough, the path of least resistance still looks higher, with a move beyond $110 appearing increasingly plausible."

Stocks fluctuated through the morning, with Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei sharply up on the back of healthy AI-fuelled tech gains following US giant Intel's healthy revenue forecasts.

There were also gains in Shanghai and Jakarta, while Sydney, Singapore and Manila fell and Hong Kong was flat.

That came after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended Friday at fresh record highs.