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US-Iran ceasefire: Trump hints at deal as Araghchi arrives in Russia for talks with Putin

US CENTCOM says 38 ships turned back under Iran maritime blockade enforcement

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
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US President Donald Trump has suggested that tensions between the United States and Iran may be approaching a turning point, saying sustained military and economic pressure has weakened Tehran and could pave the way for a resolution. He also pointed to internal divisions within Iran’s leadership as a factor that could accelerate any potential outcome. Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Saint Petersburg for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Stay with our live blog for the latest updates, official statements, and key developments.

Highlights

Iran presents new proposal to end war, reopen Hormuz

Iran has reportedly delivered a fresh diplomatic proposal to the United States through Pakistan aimed at ending the war and reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported.

The latest proposal calls for talks on Iran's nuclear program to be postponed to a later stage, according to media reports.

The proposal, communicated via Pakistani intermediaries to the US, outlined in reporting by Axios and cited by US and regional sources, seeks to break a negotiation deadlock that has stalled peace efforts and unsettled global energy markets.

Oil rises, stocks swing as peace talk hopes wobble

Oil prices rose more than one percent Monday, though lingering hopes that a US-Iran deal can eventually be reached has tempered the gains.

Fawad Razaqzada of Forex.com, warned they could surge again at any time.

"If tensions were to escalate further, particularly into open conflict, there's a clear risk of a sharper spike," he wrote.

"For now though, as long as shipping through the Strait remains constrained, that premium is unlikely to fade. Until there's a credible breakthrough, the path of least resistance still looks higher, with a move beyond $110 appearing increasingly plausible."

Stocks fluctuated through the morning, with Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei sharply up on the back of healthy AI-fuelled tech gains following US giant Intel's healthy revenue forecasts.

There were also gains in Shanghai and Jakarta, while Sydney, Singapore and Manila fell and Hong Kong was flat.

That came after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended Friday at fresh record highs.

Iran FM arrives in Saint Petersburg for Putin talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Saint Petersburg on Monday, state media reported.

"He arrived early on Monday morning with the aim of meeting and holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Iranian state news agency IRNA posted on Telegram.

Moscow's TASS news agency confirmed earlier that Putin plans to meet Araghchi, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

US naval blockade forces 38 ships to turn back from Iran

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces have intercepted and redirected 38 vessels since the start of what it described as a maritime blockade on Iran.

According to CENTCOM, the ships were either forced to turn around or return to Iranian ports as US forces continued operations aimed at restricting maritime access.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said US forces are enforcing the blockade by preventing vessels from entering or leaving Iranian ports, as tensions between Washington, Tehran and Israel continue to escalate across the region.

Putin to meet Iranian foreign minister: state media

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday, Russian state media reported.

Russia and Tehran, who are both subject to fierce Western sanctions, have developed an increasingly close relationship in recent years.

Moscow's TASS news agency confirmed the Russian leader's plans, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Russia's foreign ministry had said earlier that Araghchi would travel to Moscow for talks.

"We confirm a visit by Araghchi to Russia with the aim of holding talks," the ministry told RIA Novosti news agency, without providing more details.

Iran's ISNA news agency quoted Tehran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, saying that Araghchi would meet Putin to "consult with Russian officials regarding the latest status of the negotiations, ceasefire, and surrounding developments".

Donald Trump signals US-Iran conflict may end soon

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran could be nearing an end, asserting that mounting military and economic pressure has placed Tehran in a weakened position and may push it towards a resolution.

Trump added that internal divisions within Iran's leadership could further accelerate the path to an outcome.

Araghchi holds high-level talks with Oman's Haitham

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held high-level talks with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat, focusing on cooperation among Hormuz littoral states to ensure safe maritime transit amid the ongoing war with the US and Israel.

US crude oil tanker makes landmark delivery to Japan

A tanker carrying about 910,000 barrels of US-produced crude oil from Texas arrived in Tokyo Bay, completing a roughly 35-day voyage through the Panama Canal, in one of the largest direct US crude deliveries to Japan in years.

The cargo aboard the tanker M/V Otis marks a notable shift in global energy flows as buyers seek alternatives to Middle Eastern supplies amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for world oil shipments.

Pakistan lifts Islamabad Red Zone lockdown

Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, said late Sunday that the government has lifted all restrictions around the high-security zone in the capital of Islamabad.

Iranian and U.S. delegations held rare face-to-face talks there earlier this month. The area had remained under lockdown for more than a week as Pakistan hoped to host a second round of talks aimed at securing a ceasefire.

Dar's remarks signaled that there was no immediate prospect of further direct talks between the United States and Iran. Still, Pakistan's government says it continues to mediate by conveying messages between the two sides to promote lasting stability in the region.

In a post on X, Dar thanked residents of Islamabad and the nearby city of Rawalpindi "for their patience and cooperation."

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