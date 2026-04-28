Southeast Asia turns to Moscow for fuel amid Strait of Hormuz disruption and price spikes
Manila: Several Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) countries are increasingly turning to Russian oil and fuel supplies to mitigate shortages spiking from the "energy emergency" arising from the Middle East crisis.
The trend is reshaping regional energy dynamics and prompting concerns over long-term geopolitical influence by Moscow.
The disruption to crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz following renewed conflict has squeezed traditional supply routes, forcing energy-dependent Southeast Asian importers to diversify their sources amid surging prices and tightening inventories.
Analysts say the scramble for Russian crude and fuel underscores both urgency and the risks of deepening ties with Moscow against the backdrop of US-led sanctions over Ukraine.
How Asean is moving toward Russian supplies:
Philippines: Manila received its first shipment of Russian crude in five years in March — about 750,000 barrels delivered to the Bataan refinery — and its sole major refiner Petron Corporation also confirmed purchasing about 2.48 million barrels of Russian crude to bolster supplies amid the Middle East crisis.
Indonesia: The government said it has agreed to import about 150 million barrels of Russian crude oil this year to lessen reliance on disrupted Middle Eastern shipments.
Vietnam, Malaysia and Myanmar: These states have expressed interest in Russian oil as prices rise and supply reliability falters, with leaders engaging Russian officials on potential energy cooperation, observers say.
The shift comes as Asean energy ministers and dialogue partners discuss coordinated responses to supply volatility and rising costs, including stockpiling and regional cooperation mechanisms.
Experts warn that while Russian fuel offers short-term relief, growing dependence risks increasing Moscow’s leverage in Southeast Asia at a time when other powers, including the United States and China, vie for influence.
Southeast Asia imports most of its oil from the Middle East, making it especially vulnerable to disruptions.
With the Strait of Hormuz still largely off-limits to shipping due to the Middle East conflict, Asean members are recalibrating supply chains and sourcing strategies to sustain critical energy needs.