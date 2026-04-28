Philippines: Manila received its first shipment of Russian crude in five years in March — about 750,000 barrels delivered to the Bataan refinery — and its sole major refiner Petron Corporation also confirmed purchasing about 2.48 million barrels of Russian crude to bolster supplies amid the Middle East crisis.

Indonesia: The government said it has agreed to import about 150 million barrels of Russian crude oil this year to lessen reliance on disrupted Middle Eastern shipments.