GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy
UPDATE

Oil jumps 4%: $100/barrel back on the menu?

Markets pricing in fresh supply fears: Hormuz, uranium, Lebanon risk torching ceasefire

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Energy markets remained volatile amid continued uncertainty surrounding shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
Energy markets remained volatile amid continued uncertainty surrounding shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
Reuters

Oil prices surged sharply on Monday (June 1, 2026), with benchmarks posting strong gains amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Today's move highlights the market's sensitivity to any signs of escalation in an already complex region. 

As traders watch developments in Lebanon, US-Iran talks, renewed skirmishes in the Gulf, and inventory data for the next leg, energy prices have shown wild swings on headlines given the volatile environment.

 As of 5:01 PM Beijing time (Monday, June 1, 2026 around 1.01pm Gulf time | 9:01 AM UTC | early NY trading), crude oil futures showed:

  • WTI Crude: $90.99 (+$3.63 / +4.16%)

  • Brent Crude: $94.44 (+$3.32 / +3.64%)

  • Murban Crude: $93.06 (+$3.01 / +3.34%)

Supporting products also rose: Natural gas +2.37%, gasoline +3.28%, and heating oil +3.92%.

Price drivers

This marks a notable rebound after oil had pulled back in late May on hopes of progress toward extending a US-Iran ceasefire and gradually reopening the Strait of Hormuz (which handles ~20% of global oil trade). 

Those hopes have been repeatedly tested by ongoing disruptions from the broader regional conflict that began earlier in 2026.

Catalysts for price jump

The immediate catalyst for Monday’s jump appears to be IRGC attacks on targets in Kuwait, Israel's expansion of military operations in southern Lebanon against Iran-backed Hezbollah, including advances beyond previous lines, capture of strategic sites like Beaufort Castle, and declarations of expanded combat zones. 

This comes amid a fragile ceasefire, raising fears of wider escalation that could threaten energy infrastructure or complicate broader de-escalation with Iran. 

Reports of US-Iran strikes added to the risk-off sentiment, as risks remain skewed to the upside from geopolitics.

Geopolitical risk premiums have returned quickly after a volatile period where prices spiked significantly earlier (reaching highs well over $120 at peaks amid disruptions and inventory draws) before easing on truce hopes.

What analysts say

Short-term bullish on risks: Escalation in Lebanon and any renewed threats to shipping or production could tighten supplies further, especially with inventories already drawn down. 

If the ceasefire frays, OilPrice warns of potential spikes.

Many forecasts, including J.P. Morgan’s, see eventual surpluses and lower averages (~$60–$90 range later in 2026/2027) – assuming recovery in Middle East output and flows. 

However, analysts have repeatedly hiked 2026 forecasts due to slower-than-expected normalisation.

Broader concerns include impacts on global inflation, petrol prices, and economic growth if disruptions persist.

93.29+3.24+3.60%

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Global crude oil prices declined sharply overnight following reports from Iranian state media of a "draft framework" under discussion that could reopen commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz within weeks.

Brent drops below $95, WTI to $89 on Hormuz hopes

3m read
Two children swing together as a mix of bulk carriers, cargo ships, and service vessels line the horizon in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.

Oil plunges more than 6% on hopes for US-Iran deal

2m read
The price decline in Brent and WTI benchmarks comes after oil prices surged earlier this year following the outbreak of the Iran war on February 28, which disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical route that normally carries roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption.

Brent falls below $100 as oil markets pull back

2m read
Marine traffic around Hormuz Straight as of early Thursday (May 21, 2026). Industry guidance still highlights high risks with every crossing as uncertainty persists over conditions in the Gulf.

Brent down 5%, Murban slides 3.8%, WTI below $100

2m read