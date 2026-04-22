US-Iran ceasefire: Trump has not set deadline for Iranian peace proposal

Iran's judiciary on Wednesday described as "false news" remarks by US President Donald Trump that the Islamic republic had reversed a decision to execute eight women, saying they had never faced the death penalty.

"Despite the claim from last night being exposed as a lie, Trump, just minutes ago in another post, claimed that the death sentences of eight protesting women who were supposed to be executed tonight in Iran have been cancelled, and thanked Iran!" the judiciary's Mizan Online website posted on X.

"Trump's empty hand in the field has led him to fabricate achievements from false news," it said, in response to the US president's remarks that Iran had halted alleged plans to execute eight women arrested over anti-government protests, after he urged Tehran to release them to help peace negotiations.