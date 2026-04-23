Iran peace talks could restart as soon as Friday: Trump

The Central American nation's foreign ministry wrote in a statement that the boat, owned by the Italian company MSC Francesca, was "forcibly taken" into Iranian waters on Wednesday, and it accused Iran of violating international law. It wasn't immediately clear if the boat remained in Iranian custody.

The seizure "represents a serious attack on maritime security and constitutes an unnecessary escalation," it wrote.

Panama has one of the largest ship registries, with around 16% of the world's ships flying under the country's flag, according to 2024 data from Panamanian authorities.