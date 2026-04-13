US-Iran ceasefire: US moves to blockade Iranian ports as Strait of Hormuz traffic halts, oil prices surge

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced he will visit regional neighbors in his efforts to secure fuel supplies threatened by the Iran war.

Albanese visited Singapore last week and said on Monday he would visit Brunei and Malaysia this week to “ensure Australia’s energy supply remains secure during times of uncertainty.”

The three Southeast Asian countries are major suppliers of Australia’s gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Singapore and Malaysia also buy Australian liquefied natural gas.

Albanese will meet Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in visits between Tuesday and Friday.

Albanese told reporters in the Australian capital Canberra on Monday he would not preempt outcomes of those meetings.