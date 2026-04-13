GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

What triggered gold’s March fall, and why April looks different

ETF outflows, leverage unwind and liquidity stress triggered sharp gold drop

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Gold sell-off in March now tested as April flows turn positive.
Gold sell-off in March now tested as April flows turn positive.
REUTERS

Dubai: Gold’s sharp March decline has caught investors off guard, coming at a time when geopolitical tensions and inflation risks would typically support prices, yet the move was driven less by fundamentals and more by a rapid unwind of leveraged positions across markets. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

According to the World Gold Council’s Gold Market Commentary, Anatomy of a fall, bullion dropped 12% during the month to $4,608 an ounce, marking its weakest performance since June 2013. The fall extended across all major currencies, even though gold remains higher on a year-to-date basis.

The scale and speed of the drop point to a market driven by liquidity needs, not a shift in gold’s long-term appeal.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Deleveraging takes centre stage

Gold’s slide unfolded during the first three weeks of March, in what the World Gold Council describes as a counterintuitive but familiar pattern during periods of stress.

“Gold is not a contractual hedge. Prices rise only when incremental buyers exceed sellers,” the report noted, capturing the mechanics behind the move.

That balance shifted sharply as investors moved to raise cash. Global gold ETFs recorded $12 billion in outflows, led by North America, while COMEX net long positions also declined, reflecting a broad reduction in exposure across both institutional and retail segments.

Retail exposure built up in previous months began to unwind, with non-reportable positions falling alongside managed money holdings. Commodity Trading Advisors, who had entered March with heavy long exposure, accelerated selling once technical levels were breached.

At the same time, pressure in other asset classes spilled into gold. Equity market weakness and elevated margin levels triggered cross-asset deleveraging, forcing multi-asset investors to reduce positions and meet liquidity requirements.

Bond yields and dollar add pressure

Rising US bond yields compounded the sell-off, particularly at the short end of the curve where inflation concerns drove a sharp move higher in two-year yields and breakeven rates.

The dollar strengthened during the period, though the World Gold Council notes its impact was secondary. Momentum-driven selling, amplified by technical triggers and liquidity stress, played a larger role than macro fundamentals.

Speculation around central bank activity added another layer of pressure. Türkiye’s use of around 50 tonnes of gold as collateral through swaps stirred market chatter, even though the move reflected liquidity management rather than a strategic shift.

Middle East impact limited

Regional disruptions, including travel constraints and softer tourist demand, had only a marginal effect on global pricing.

The report states that while jewellery demand and small bar purchases weakened in parts of the Middle East, the scale was insufficient to influence international markets. Trading volumes in Dubai rose during the period but remained too small to drive global price direction.

High-net-worth investor selling was also not a dominant factor, with flows appearing more aligned with relocation of holdings than outright liquidation.

Signs of stabilisation emerge

Early April data suggests some easing of pressure. ETF flows have turned positive across regions, while the dollar has struggled to extend gains beyond recent highs.

Options markets indicate near-term caution, with elevated hedging demand, though positioning further along the curve reflects a more constructive outlook for gold.

There are also early indications of renewed buying interest from wealth managers and retail investors at stabilised price levels.

Risks remain in focus

Short-term risks remain tied to liquidity conditions rather than traditional drivers such as inflation or geopolitical stress.

Sustained oil prices above $100 a barrel could trigger another round of cross-asset deleveraging, pushing yields higher and forcing further liquidation across portfolios, including gold.

The World Gold Council noted that while underlying fundamentals remain intact, near-term price action will depend heavily on how investors respond to liquidity pressures stemming from ongoing geopolitical developments.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Gold

Dubai gold jumps Dh11 overnight after ceasefire boost

3m read
Dubai Gold

Dubai gold down again. Is this the right time to buy?

3m read
UAE fuel prices out today: How much you'll pay in April

UAE fuel prices out today: How much you'll pay in April

2m read
Globally, gold is also in retreat.

Gold down Dh100 in March — will prices fall in April?

3m read