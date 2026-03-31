Selling pressure intensified in the second half, pushing prices down to around Dh528 by March 24 and briefly stabilising near Dh529 to Dh530. A short-lived bounce toward Dh545 followed, before another dip took prices back to the low Dh540 range at the start of this week.

“Gold prices extended their rebound at the start of the week, stabilising after a recent corrective phase. The persistence of geopolitical risk in the Middle East could underpin safe-haven demand, particularly after the metal’s correction during the first part of this month, fueling dip-buying.”

“Looking ahead, gold’s trajectory will likely hinge on the developments in the Middle East, inflation expectations, and the evolution of monetary policy, in addition to the potential impact of elevated oil prices on the global economy. Upcoming US economic data could also affect sentiment and drive gold prices as they influence monetary policy expectations.”

“At the same time, gold could remain vulnerable in the short term amid the risk of more central-bank selling, after Turkey’s central bank offloaded a significant amount, and a potential increase in Treasury yields and the dollar. ETF flows remained negative overall and could weigh on the market if the trend continues,” Sage said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.