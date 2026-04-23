Mosques to deliver unified message underscoring nation loyalty
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf UAE) has announced that this week’s Friday sermon across all mosques in the UAE will be delivered under the title: “Whoever betrays our nation is not one of us”.
In guidance issued to imams, the authority stressed that betrayal of one’s country is a grave moral and religious offence, rejected by sound human nature and condemned in Islamic teachings. The sermon highlights that treachery is among the most serious sins, warning against deceit, disloyalty and actions that undermine national unity.
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The sermon also cautions against individuals who outwardly appear righteous while concealing harmful intentions, including alignment with extremist agendas or involvement in suspicious activities. It underscores that such behaviour contradicts the values of faith, integrity and social responsibility.
Addressing young people in particular, the sermon will urge vigilance against misleading narratives and calls for steadfast adherence to religious principles and loyalty to the nation. It encourages citizens to stand united behind the country’s leadership and to contribute positively to its stability and progress.
The authority said the unified sermon reflects the UAE’s commitment to promoting moderation, safeguarding society and reinforcing values of loyalty, responsibility and cohesion.