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Friday Sermon, April 23, 2026: UAE mosques call for national loyalty, warn against betrayal

Mosques to deliver unified message underscoring nation loyalty

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Friday sermon this week focusses on loyalty to nation
Friday sermon this week focusses on loyalty to nation
Awqaf UAE

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf UAE) has announced that this week’s Friday sermon across all mosques in the UAE will be delivered under the title: “Whoever betrays our nation is not one of us”.

In guidance issued to imams, the authority stressed that betrayal of one’s country is a grave moral and religious offence, rejected by sound human nature and condemned in Islamic teachings. The sermon highlights that treachery is among the most serious sins, warning against deceit, disloyalty and actions that undermine national unity.

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The sermon also cautions against individuals who outwardly appear righteous while concealing harmful intentions, including alignment with extremist agendas or involvement in suspicious activities. It underscores that such behaviour contradicts the values of faith, integrity and social responsibility.

Addressing young people in particular, the sermon will urge vigilance against misleading narratives and calls for steadfast adherence to religious principles and loyalty to the nation. It encourages citizens to stand united behind the country’s leadership and to contribute positively to its stability and progress.

The authority said the unified sermon reflects the UAE’s commitment to promoting moderation, safeguarding society and reinforcing values of loyalty, responsibility and cohesion.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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