Friday Sermon, April 10: The UAE: heroism and victories

And why should we not be certain of our Lord’s victory? Our blessed nation has supported the religion of Allah, without any distortion or using religion for politics. It has upheld the Noble Qur’an and the teachings of the Noble Prophet (peace be upon him). It has honored his wives, the Mothers of the Believers, and his noble and distinguished companions. It has spread the values of moderation, tolerance, and peace. It has stood against sectarian groups and forbidden discrimination and hatred. Whoever follows this path, Allah will support them; and whomever Allah supports, no one can defeat them: