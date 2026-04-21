Ceasefire ends Wednesday evening, Trump says, with extension ‘highly unlikely’.
Highlights
A deal with Iran under Trump would unlock a broader security framework that benefits not just Israel and the Middle East, but also Europe, the United States and other regions tied to energy, trade and shipping stability, the White House argues in a post.
Iran's parliament speaker said his country has been "preparing to show new cards on the battlefield" against the United States, if fighting resumes following a two-week ceasefire.
"By imposing a blockade and violating the ceasefire, Trump wants to turn this negotiating table into a surrender table or justify renewed hostilities, as he sees fit," said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who headed the Iranian delegation to previous talks in Pakistan.
"We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the last two weeks we have been preparing to show new cards on the battlefield," he wrote on X.
US President Donald Trump has claimed late on Monday that the US is in a "strong position" in its ongoing conflict with Iran, asserting that American military actions have weakened Tehran, even as fresh diplomatic talks are set to begin. He said the US was "winning" and that Iran's military capabilities had been significantly reduced, while also criticising sections of the media for portraying the situation differently.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I'm winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing ...
He also lambasted the US media for portraying his administration in a bad light amid the conflict.
"The enemy is confused, because they get these same Media "reports," and yet they realize their Navy has been completely wiped out, their Air Force has gone onto darker runways, they have no Anti Missile or Anti Airplane Equipment, their former leaders are mostly gone (This has been, in addition to everything else, Regime Change!), and perhaps, most important of all, THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a "DEAL," is absolutely destroying Iran."
Oil prices fell in early Tokyo trading Tuesday (April 21, 2026) as markets focused on expectations for fresh Iran-US talks in Islamabad, with traders betting diplomacy could ease Middle East supply risks.
Depending on what it was carrying, the Iran-flagged cargo ship seized by the US Navy could be taken as "spoils of war", according to US media report.
The US Central Command followed through Sunday on its warning to board and seize any vessel defying its blockade of Iran’s ports, with footage showing a guided-missile destroyer firing on the Iran-linked M/V Touska before Marines rappelled onto the ship after it was disabled.
The incident came after the Trump administration said it expected peace talks with Iran to resume on Tuesday in Islamabad, Pakistan. Iran has vowed retaliation over the seizure of the merchant vessel and has not yet formally agreed to the talks.
Iran has informed mediators that it will send a delegation to Islamabad on Tuesday to take part in negotiations, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing "sources".
The US president says he expects fighting to resume if there's no deal as a second round of talks in Islamabad remains uncertain.
The US president has made a series of statements about next steps in the US war against Iran, declaring that he’s in no rush to end the conflict while also expressing confidence that more negotiations with Tehran will soon happen in Pakistan.
Trump whipsawed in telephone interviews and social media posts on Monday between measured optimism that a deal could soon be reached and warning that “lots of bombs” will “start going off” if there’s no agreement before the ceasefire expires at 0000 GMT Wednesday (8pm ET Tuesday.)
I am under no pressure whatsoever. Although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!Trump said on Truth Social
Day 52: Fighting to resume as ceasefire ends Wednesday: Trump
Day 51: Iran refuses new round of talks, say reports
Day 50: Indian ships reverse course in Strait of Hormuz
Day 49: Trump says Iran agrees to 'never' close Hormuz strait again
Day 48: Trump: Iran agreed to hand over its enriched uranium
Day 47: US optimistic about reaching peace deal with Iran
Day 46: 2 days to US-Iran talks in Pakistan? Trump thinks so
Day 45: US, Iran discuss 'another round' of direct talks
Day 44: US to begin 'blockade' of Iranian ports on Monday
Day 43: 3-way talks with the US and Iran begin in Pakistan
Day 42: Trump says Iran has 'no cards' as Vance heads for talks
Day 41: Kuwait condemns drone attacks, US warns vs Hormuz toll