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US-Iran ceasefire on edge: Trump warns fighting may resume as Pakistan prepares talks

Ceasefire ends Wednesday evening, Trump says, with extension ‘highly unlikely’.

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Gulf News Report
Donald Trumpiran nuclear programmeIran Israel conflictLebanonUS-Israel-Iran war
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Trump warns fighting could resume if no deal is reached as talks remain uncertain.
Trump warns fighting could resume if no deal is reached as talks remain uncertain.
AFP
Pakistan is preparing to host a new round of talks between the US and Iran on Tuesday, despite uncertainty over prospects for a breakthrough. Donald Trump said the current ceasefire with Iran will end Wednesday evening (US time) and indicated it is unlikely to be extended without a deal. JD Vance and senior officials are expected to travel to Pakistan for the negotiations. Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon are set to hold a second round of talks on Thursday, according to Israeli and US officials. Follow our live blog for the latest updates:

Highlights

White House: Iran will see ‘amazing’ results under Trump deal

A deal with Iran under Trump would unlock a broader security framework that benefits not just Israel and the Middle East, but also Europe, the United States and other regions tied to energy, trade and shipping stability, the White House argues in a post.

Iran to show 'new cards on battlefield' if war resumes

Iran's parliament speaker said his country has been "preparing to show new cards on the battlefield" against the United States, if fighting resumes following a two-week ceasefire.

"By imposing a blockade and violating the ceasefire, Trump wants to turn this negotiating table into a surrender table or justify renewed hostilities, as he sees fit," said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who headed the Iranian delegation to previous talks in Pakistan.

"We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the last two weeks we have been preparing to show new cards on the battlefield," he wrote on X.

US ‘winning’ against Iran, Trump says before talks

US President Donald Trump has claimed late on Monday that the US is in a "strong position" in its ongoing conflict with Iran, asserting that American military actions have weakened Tehran, even as fresh diplomatic talks are set to begin. He said the US was "winning" and that Iran's military capabilities had been significantly reduced, while also criticising sections of the media for portraying the situation differently.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I'm winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing ...

He also lambasted the US media for portraying his administration in a bad light amid the conflict.

"The enemy is confused, because they get these same Media "reports," and yet they realize their Navy has been completely wiped out, their Air Force has gone onto darker runways, they have no Anti Missile or Anti Airplane Equipment, their former leaders are mostly gone (This has been, in addition to everything else, Regime Change!), and perhaps, most important of all, THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a "DEAL," is absolutely destroying Iran."

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Oil prices drop ahead of Iran-US talks in Islamabad

Oil prices fell in early Tokyo trading Tuesday (April 21, 2026) as markets focused on expectations for fresh Iran-US talks in Islamabad, with traders betting diplomacy could ease Middle East supply risks.

US says seized Iran ship could be ‘spoils of war’

Depending on what it was carrying, the Iran-flagged cargo ship seized by the US Navy could be taken as "spoils of war", according to US media report.

The US Central Command followed through Sunday on its warning to board and seize any vessel defying its blockade of Iran’s ports, with footage showing a guided-missile destroyer firing on the Iran-linked M/V Touska before Marines rappelled onto the ship after it was disabled.

The incident came after the Trump administration said it expected peace talks with Iran to resume on Tuesday in Islamabad, Pakistan. Iran has vowed retaliation over the seizure of the merchant vessel and has not yet formally agreed to the talks.

Iran informs mediators it will send a delegation to Islamabad

Iran has informed mediators that it will send a delegation to Islamabad on Tuesday to take part in negotiations, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing "sources".

Fighting to resume as ceasefire ends Wednesday: Trump

The US president says he expects fighting to resume if there's no deal as a second round of talks in Islamabad remains uncertain.

Trump offers mixed messages about path ahead

The US president has made a series of statements about next steps in the US war against Iran, declaring that he’s in no rush to end the conflict while also expressing confidence that more negotiations with Tehran will soon happen in Pakistan.

Trump whipsawed in telephone interviews and social media posts on Monday between measured optimism that a deal could soon be reached and warning that “lots of bombs” will “start going off” if there’s no agreement before the ceasefire expires at 0000 GMT Wednesday (8pm ET Tuesday.)

I am under no pressure whatsoever. Although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!
Trump said on Truth Social
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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor

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