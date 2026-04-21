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Pakistan Navy test-fires ‘Taimoor’ anti-ship cruise missile

Indigenous system showcases precision strike capability against sea-based targets

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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The latest trial comes days after the Navy successfully tested another locally developed anti-ship missile on April 16, highlighting a sustained push toward indigenous defence systems.
The latest trial comes days after the Navy successfully tested another locally developed anti-ship missile on April 16, highlighting a sustained push toward indigenous defence systems.
Source: ISPR

Dubai: The Pakistan Navy has successfully conducted a live weapon firing of the indigenously developed ‘Taimoor’ air-launched cruise missile, marking a significant enhancement in the country’s maritime strike capability, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the missile — an advanced anti-ship weapon system — demonstrated “exceptional precision,” validating the Navy’s ability to detect, track and decisively neutralise enemy sea-based threats at extended ranges.

What Taimoor means

  • Taimoor (also spelled Timur/Tamerlane) is a historical name of Turkic-Persian origin

  • It means “iron” or “strong like iron”

  • The name is associated with the 14th-century conqueror Timur (often called Tamerlane)

Describing the test as a “powerful demonstration of precision strike capability and operational readiness,” the ISPR said the development represents a “pivotal elevation” in Pakistan’s defence posture, according to Dawn and Geo news.

The successful firing is expected to further strengthen the armed forces’ multi-dimensional coordinated strike capability in the conventional domain, enhancing operational synergy across platforms.

“Pakistan Navy stands resolute in its commitment to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests and sovereign waters,” the statement said.

The achievement drew praise from top leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and other services chiefs, who congratulated scientists and engineers on what was described as a “significant milestone.”

What is ‘Taimoor’?

  • An indigenously developed air-launched cruise missile (ALCM)

  • Designed primarily as an anti-ship weapon system

  • Can be launched from aircraft to strike sea-based targets

  • Built for precision strikes at extended ranges

  • Reportedly capable of hitting land and sea targets up to ~600 km

  • Enhances Pakistan’s stand-off attack capability (strike without entering enemy range)

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also lauded the test, calling it a major step forward in strengthening Pakistan’s defence capabilities and reaffirming the Navy’s role in securing maritime borders.

The latest trial comes days after the Navy successfully tested another locally developed anti-ship missile on April 16, highlighting a sustained push toward indigenous defence systems.

Earlier this year, the Navy conducted a comprehensive exercise in the North Arabian Sea, including the successful firing of a surface-to-air missile, showcasing both conventional and unmanned capabilities in line with evolving naval warfare requirements.

The Pakistan Air Force has also carried out tests of the Taimoor weapon system, reportedly capable of striking land and sea targets at ranges of up to 600 kilometres.

The series of trials underscores Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to enhance its deterrence and precision-strike capabilities amid a shifting regional security environment.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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