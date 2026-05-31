Why Pakistan offloaded nearly 40,000 passengers in 2025

Dubai: Pakistan’s immigration authorities stopped nearly 40,000 passengers from boarding international flights in 2025 as part of a sweeping crackdown on human smuggling and irregular migration, officials said, defending the controversial practice as a life-saving measure rather than a punitive one.

The crackdown follows a series of deadly migration tragedies that have claimed hundreds of Pakistani lives. According to FIA data, around 460 Pakistanis have been caught up in irregular migration incidents over the past three years, with at least 377 deaths reported.

Officials said the issue gained urgency after the June 2023 Greece boat disaster, in which dozens of Pakistanis were among those who perished while attempting to reach Europe.

The FIA’s Risk Analysis Unit has developed five risk profiles to help officers identify potentially vulnerable or suspicious travellers. According to the agency, these measures have contributed to a 75 per cent reduction in deportations related to beggary and a 31 per cent decline in deportations linked to document forgery.

Overall deportations of Pakistani nationals from foreign countries fell by 16 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year. The agency also cited Frontex data showing a 64 per cent drop in illegal border crossings into Europe by Pakistani nationals during the first two months of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The FIA has established pre-departure facilitation desks and a 24-hour helpline to assist genuine travellers. Officials say new legislation and coordinated reforms are also being prepared to strengthen immigration controls while ensuring legitimate passengers can travel without unnecessary delays.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.