Pakistan joins UN push to fight human trafficking

The launch reflects a unified, collaborative approach, bringing together government bodies, UN agencies, and civil society to address the growing challenges of unsafe migration. The initiative aligns with global frameworks, including the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM), according to APP, official news agency of Pakistan.

The launch featured a video message from Jonathan Prentice, Head of the UN Migration Network Secretariat, and a personal account from Moazzam Ali, a returned Pakistani migrant. “Life makes us move. But journeys, whether leaving home or returning, should be safer and more dignified,” he said.

“The establishment of this network is a testament to our collective resolve to ensure that migration is safe, orderly, and regular,” said Yahya, highlighting the network’s role in shaping a positive migration narrative and fostering innovative solutions to mobility challenges.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), serving as coordinator and secretariat of the UN Network on Migration, will play a central role, working alongside the UN Resident Coordinator, who chairs the network. Together, they aim to integrate migration policies into national development priorities and promote policy coherence across the UN system.

Hosted by UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya, the event also marked the launch of Pakistan’s first Migration Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MMPTF) programme. The fund, the only pooled financing mechanism dedicated to migration, supports national efforts to improve migration management, combat human trafficking, and enhance governance through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

Every year, hundreds of Pakistanis leave the country through illegal routes, seeking better opportunities abroad, often at great personal risk. Many lose their lives in accidents or fall prey to exploitation. The new network aims to make these journeys safer and more dignified, while ensuring stronger oversight of migration flows.

A high-level panel discussion included representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the National Commission for Human Rights, IOM, and civil society. The event concluded with a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to multi-stakeholder partnerships and coordinated migration governance, signaling a new chapter in ensuring safe, regular, and orderly migration for all.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

