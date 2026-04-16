Pakistan flexes naval power with anti-ship missile test

Indigenous weapon showcases precision-strike capability and sea-based deterrence
Dubai: Pakistan Navy has successfully test-fired a locally developed ship-launched anti-ship missile, accurately striking its target at extended range in a live exercise that underscores the country’s growing precision-strike capability and maritime deterrence.
In a statement, the military said the missile “accurately engaged its target with high speed at extended range,” demonstrating advanced guidance, manoeuvrability and operational readiness. The launch was witnessed by Chief of the Naval Staff Naveed Ashraf along with leading scientists and engineers involved in the programme.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) described the test as a “resolute display of preparedness and precision-strike capability,” highlighting the missile’s ability to evade threats, adapt to dynamic conditions and deliver with precision and lethality, according to reports by Associated Press, Dawn and Geo News.
Officials said the missile integrates a cutting-edge guidance system and enhanced manoeuvrability, enabling it to engage both maritime and land-based targets with high accuracy. The development marks another step in Pakistan’s push to strengthen indigenous defence capabilities amid evolving regional security dynamics.
The military said the successful launch reflects the “fusion of technological excellence and operational expertise,” reinforcing the navy’s commitment to maintaining a credible sea-based deterrent in the conventional domain and ensuring maritime security and stability in the region.
Type: Ship-launched anti-ship missile (indigenous)
Range: Extended range (exact range not disclosed)
Capabilities: High-speed strike, advanced guidance, evasive manoeuvrability
Targets: Sea and land-based targets
Objective: Strengthen sea-based deterrence and maritime security
Context: Part of broader military modernisation amid regional tensions
Pakistan’s missile programme has long been shaped by regional security dynamics, with successive tests aimed at enhancing deterrence against potential threats.
Senior civilian and military leadership hailed the test as a significant milestone. President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Ared Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir were among those who commended the scientists and personnel involved, ISPR said.
The latest trial builds on earlier tests conducted by Pakistan’s armed forces. In recent months, the navy successfully test-fired a surface-to-air missile during exercises in the North Arabian Sea, while the Pakistan Air Force carried out a flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor weapon system capable of striking targets at a range of up to 600 kilometres.
The repeated demonstrations of indigenous missile capabilities signal Islamabad’s intent to strengthen both conventional deterrence and operational readiness at sea, as regional navies adapt to rapidly changing warfare technologies.