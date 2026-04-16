Pakistan flexes naval power with anti-ship missile test

In a statement, the military said the missile “accurately engaged its target with high speed at extended range,” demonstrating advanced guidance, manoeuvrability and operational readiness . The launch was witnessed by Chief of the Naval Staff Naveed Ashraf along with leading scientists and engineers involved in the programme.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) described the test as a “resolute display of preparedness and precision-strike capability ,” highlighting the missile’s ability to evade threats, adapt to dynamic conditions and deliver with precision and lethality, according to reports by Associated Press, Dawn and Geo News.

The military said the successful launch reflects the “fusion of technological excellence and operational expertise,” reinforcing the navy’s commitment to maintaining a credible sea-based deterrent in the conventional domain and ensuring maritime security and stability in the region.

The latest trial builds on earlier tests conducted by Pakistan’s armed forces. In recent months, the navy successfully test-fired a surface-to-air missile during exercises in the North Arabian Sea, while the Pakistan Air Force carried out a flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor weapon system capable of striking targets at a range of up to 600 kilometres.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.