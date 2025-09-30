GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan successfully tests Fatah-4 cruise missile with 750km range

Newly tested Fatah-4 missile boosts Pakistan’s strike range and defence precision

Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
Tuesday’s launch was witnessed by the Chief of General Staff, senior military officers, scientists and engineers, underlining its significance within Pakistan’s defence establishment, APP reported.
APP

Dubai: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday successfully conducted the training launch of its newly inducted, indigenously developed Fatah-4 Ground Cruise Missile, a weapon system with a range of 750 kilometres that military officials say can penetrate enemy air defences and strike targets with high precision, according to APP and Dawn.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, and features terrain-hugging capability designed to evade detection by missile defence systems.

The Fatah-4, part of the recently raised Army Rocket Force Command, is billed as a major step in strengthening Pakistan’s long-range conventional strike capability. The ISPR said the system will “further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army’s conventional missile systems.”

  • Pakistan’s missile arsenal

  • Nuclear-capable missiles

    • Shaheen series (I, II, III): Medium-range ballistic missiles, 750–2,750 km

    • Ghauri (Hatf-V): Liquid-fuelled ballistic missile, ~1,500 km

    • Ababeel: Medium-range ballistic missile with MIRV capability, ~2,200 km

    • Nasr (Hatf-IX): Tactical nuclear-capable missile, ~70 km

  • Conventional cruise missiles

    • Babur series: Land-attack cruise missile, ~700 km

  • Ra’ad (I & II): Air-launched cruise missile, 350–600 km

  • Fatah series (1–4): Ground-launched cruise missiles, latest Fatah-4 with 750 km range

  • Other short-range systems

    • Abdali (Hatf-II): Short-range ballistic missile, ~180 km

    • Launch and congratulations

    Following the test, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs congratulated the teams involved.

    President Zardari hailed the successful firing as a “milestone in Pakistan’s defence system,” describing the Fatah-4 as proof of the nation’s “scientific self-reliance.” He added: “Pakistan’s defence is and will remain impregnable,” Dawn reported.

    Strategic Context

    The unveiling of the Fatah-4 comes weeks after Pakistan announced the creation of the Army Rocket Force Command, tasked with developing long-range conventional strike systems to sharpen the country’s edge over rivals.

    In May, Pakistan had already tested a shorter-range Fatah series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres during “Ex Indus” exercises, according to Dawn. The Fatah-4 significantly extends that capability, signalling Pakistan’s intent to modernise its arsenal with a mix of short and long-range systems.

    Military analysts say the development adds a new layer of deterrence to South Asia’s already fragile security balance.

    Stephen N R
    Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
    A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
