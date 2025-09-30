Pakistan successfully tests Fatah-4 cruise missile with 750km range

Dubai: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday successfully conducted the training launch of its newly inducted, indigenously developed Fatah-4 Ground Cruise Missile, a weapon system with a range of 750 kilometres that military officials say can penetrate enemy air defences and strike targets with high precision, according to APP and Dawn.

The Fatah-4, part of the recently raised Army Rocket Force Command , is billed as a major step in strengthening Pakistan’s long-range conventional strike capability. The ISPR said the system will “further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army’s conventional missile systems.”

In May, Pakistan had already tested a shorter-range Fatah series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres during “Ex Indus” exercises, according to Dawn. The Fatah-4 significantly extends that capability, signalling Pakistan’s intent to modernise its arsenal with a mix of short and long-range systems.

