Pakistan successfully tests Fatah-4 cruise missile with 750km range

Newly tested Fatah-4 missile boosts Pakistan’s strike range and defence precision
Dubai: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday successfully conducted the training launch of its newly inducted, indigenously developed Fatah-4 Ground Cruise Missile, a weapon system with a range of 750 kilometres that military officials say can penetrate enemy air defences and strike targets with high precision, according to APP and Dawn.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, and features terrain-hugging capability designed to evade detection by missile defence systems.
The Fatah-4, part of the recently raised Army Rocket Force Command, is billed as a major step in strengthening Pakistan’s long-range conventional strike capability. The ISPR said the system will “further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army’s conventional missile systems.”
Pakistan’s missile arsenal
Nuclear-capable missiles
Shaheen series (I, II, III): Medium-range ballistic missiles, 750–2,750 km
Ghauri (Hatf-V): Liquid-fuelled ballistic missile, ~1,500 km
Ababeel: Medium-range ballistic missile with MIRV capability, ~2,200 km
Nasr (Hatf-IX): Tactical nuclear-capable missile, ~70 km
Conventional cruise missiles
Babur series: Land-attack cruise missile, ~700 km
Ra’ad (I & II): Air-launched cruise missile, 350–600 km
Fatah series (1–4): Ground-launched cruise missiles, latest Fatah-4 with 750 km range
Other short-range systems
Abdali (Hatf-II): Short-range ballistic missile, ~180 km
Tuesday’s launch was witnessed by the Chief of General Staff, senior military officers, scientists and engineers, underlining its significance within Pakistan’s defence establishment, APP reported.
Following the test, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs congratulated the teams involved.
President Zardari hailed the successful firing as a “milestone in Pakistan’s defence system,” describing the Fatah-4 as proof of the nation’s “scientific self-reliance.” He added: “Pakistan’s defence is and will remain impregnable,” Dawn reported.
The unveiling of the Fatah-4 comes weeks after Pakistan announced the creation of the Army Rocket Force Command, tasked with developing long-range conventional strike systems to sharpen the country’s edge over rivals.
In May, Pakistan had already tested a shorter-range Fatah series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres during “Ex Indus” exercises, according to Dawn. The Fatah-4 significantly extends that capability, signalling Pakistan’s intent to modernise its arsenal with a mix of short and long-range systems.
Military analysts say the development adds a new layer of deterrence to South Asia’s already fragile security balance.
